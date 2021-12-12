The most beastly gift Rihanna has ever made in her life

With nine Grammy Awards and ranked among the richest women in the world, Rihanna He is a celebrity who does not skimp on giving gifts. Today, we recognize her as a tycoon, fashion icon, musical phenomenon and singer with the greatest fortune. According to Forbes, his net worth exceeds $ 1 billion. In addition to this, she is one of the most generous artists. Since the most beastly gift he has ever made in his entire life is valued with many zeros. Read on for all the details.

From the beginning of her career, Rihanna had the acceptance and reception of the public. The success possibly took her to unexpected places. And it is that with the arrival of her first songs a world of possibilities opened before her. Getting the approval of Jay-J, who was then the director of the record company, meant everything. So the beginning of it all was a few years ago. ANDn 2012, the record company presented him with an amazing German car as a reward and thanks for the amount of sales he achieved that year. It was an incredible Porsche 911 Turbo S.

It is likely that her love for cars came from before, but the truth is that it seems that this gesture unleashed in the singer the need to give high-class gifts. Since in 2013 the interpreter of Love on the brain She was completely in love with Chris Brown and determined to give him the biggest birthday surprise of all. Among all the gifts, Brown received a € 2 million Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss from RiRi. This sports model is completely exclusive, There are only 75 cars like this in the whole world. Only a small group managed to acquire the car inspired by Stirling Moss, the Formula 1 runner-up. In fact, Mercedes Benz only considered former customers.

So this was the most extravagant and hard-to-forget gift the businesswoman has ever made. However, he is not the only one who has surprised us.

Another time Rihanna didn’t measure the value of her gift

A few years ago, ASAP’s girlfriend Rocky wanted to give her little brother the best and most unexpected when he turned 16. The congratulation appeared in the form of a luxurious Mercedes for 137,500 euros. Although Rajad Fenty did not have a driver’s license at the time, he would do so in the company of his mother, Monica Braithwaite. Another of the displays of affection pointed to his other brother, Rorrey Fenty. To whom he gifted a beachside property in his hometown of Barbados. Later, he provided financial support to start his career as a rapper. His stage name was GQ.

While what stands out the most about the Fenty Beauty senior partner is the glamor and controversy, the reality is that she has a big heart. That is why she created the Clara Lionel Foundation, to help children in low-income areas. In 2012 he revealed: “My money is not for me; In any case, it is the idea that with him I can help others is what satisfies me the most ”.

Surely, we will see Rihanna give more impossible gifts as time goes by.