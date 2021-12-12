The hidden talents of Nicole Kidman

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Nicole Kidman came into the world on June 20, 1967. The actress was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. However, when he was just four years old, he moved with his family to Sydney, Australia and grew up there. For this reason, the famous performer has dual nationality: Australian and American. With regard to the languages ​​he knows how to speak, the truth is that there are not many. The actress speaks English very well, as it is her native language. But you can also speak a little Italian.

But nevertheless, several portals assure that he also knows how to speak Russian perfectly. This is because in 2001, he had the opportunity to star in Birthday Girl, a film directed by Jez Butterworth. He learned the language through a Russian girl, whom he met at the Russian embassy located in Australia.

Kidman is promoting a new movie. This new film production is called Being the Ricardos, and shares a leading role with Javier Bardem. This film focuses on the protagonists of I Love Lucy, one of the most acclaimed and beloved comedies in the United States. In the 1950s, this show was watched by more than 16 million people. Behind this production is Aaron Sorkin, who is in charge of directing a story that takes us into the complicated marriage of the protagonists, Desi Arnaz and the iconic Lucille Ball. They were both husband and wife, both in real life and on the small screen.

Some days ago, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem unleashed rumors of infidelity. Due to different images at the premiere, where both pose in front of the cameras holding hands. However, it was only a rumor and nothing more than that.

