The generous gesture that Sharon Stone had with a young Leonardo DiCaprio in the 90s

Leonardo DiCaprio may be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars today, but his beginnings, like those of any beginner, had their challenges. The actor began his career as a child and landed his first television and film roles during the early 1990s, but It was not until 1996, with the premiere of the movie ‘Romeo + Juliet’, that he was catapulted to world fame.

One year before that turning point in his career came, DiCaprio was part of the cast of the western ‘Fast and Dead’, a film produced by and starring Sharon Stone. And it has been the actress herself who has now revealed, in her autobiography, how she had to fight with the people in charge of the study that produced the project so that they agreed to hire DiCaprio.

The actress recalls in her book the fantastic casting test of the interpreter, who was only 19 years old at the time (the film was shot in 1993): “This kid named Leonardo DiCaprio was the only one who nailed the audition. In my opinion, he was the only one who came in and cried, begging his father’s character to love him while he died on stage.”

Despite DiCaprio’s talent and good hearing, Stone assures that executives weren’t convinced. “Why a stranger, Sharon? Why are you always shooting yourself in the foot?”, he remembers what these said to him.

But the actress was determined to give the role of ‘The Boy’ to the young actor, whatever the cost. Never better said. “The studio told me that if I wanted him that badly, I could pay him out of my own salary. So that’s what I did.”, reveals Stone in his memoirs.

It was not the only ‘battle’ Stone had to face in order to have the professionals he wanted for the project. And is that The study also did not approve of the choice of Sam Raimi to take over as director. And Stone could only get them to agree to hire him by promising that the filmmaker “would work almost for free as an incentive.”