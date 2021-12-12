The fight that almost ended the life of Sylvester Stallone in one of his films

Sylvester Stallone He is an iconic actor within the Hollywood industry. His roles fascinated entire generations who enjoyed characters such as Rocky and Rambo. In that sense, one of the entrances in the life of the Italian stallion forever marked the interpreter. Why? The truth is that Sylvester almost lost his life in Rocky iv. Incredible!

The fact is revealed during a documentary that deals with the cut of the director of Rocky iv hitting theaters shortly. This is how Stallone recounted that a hit from his co-star Dolph lundgren, who gave life to the Soviet boxer Ivan drago in the film, he sent him to the hospital for 4 days.

Stallone almost died in Rocky IV

“The first thing we filmed was my entrance, Lundgren’s entrance and the introductions and then I got injured during the fight. I had to be transferred to intensive care to California from Canada “, astonished Stallone with his story, who also confessed that the scene in question was immortalized in the film.

“Lundgren pulverized me. I didn’t feel it at the time, but later that night my heart started to swell. My blood pressure went up to 260 and I was going to be talking to angels. Next I know I’m on an emergency flight to low altitude. I’m in intensive care surrounded by nuns and then after that, I had to go back and finish the fight. “confessed the iconic actor from so many action movies.

Regarding the director’s cut Rocky iv there is an official synopsis. “The fight scenes are more intense, the music is more powerful, and the drama intensifies as the world heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa You must defend your title once again. This time against his most formidable opponent: Ivan drago“says the summary. This new version of the film includes an additional 40 minutes with more footage of the fights that take place in the film.

Rocky iv hit the movies in 1985 and starred Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Carl Weathers, Burt Young, Talia Shire, Tony Burton, Brigitte Nielsen and Michael Pataki. The film quickly became a classic that was able to move viewers with the message that the Italian stallion leaves after fierce combat against his invincible rival in Moscow. Safety pin!

