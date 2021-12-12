The eccentricities of Angelina Jolie, Johnny Deep and Leonardo Dicaprio – Entertainment – Culture

Sometimes when you have too much money, it seems that it begins to clutter your bank accounts. At least that is how it comes off when seeing how various personalities begin to spend it on eccentricities incredible.

From comparing high-end cars, which are not used, to airplanes, yachts or mansions, which are visited once a year at most. Not counting weird artwork or multi-thousand dollar bottles of wine.

Some stars from Hollywood like Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Johnny Deep and Leonardo Dicaprio have revealed some of their curious eccentricities.

Known in the world of entertainment as the couple ‘Brangelina’, the husbands Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, before their famous separation, were known to have several mansions in France, New Orleans, Los Angeles and a great apartment in New York.

Added to this is the heart-shaped island that Angelina Jolie gave Pitt when he turned 50, near the Big Apple.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the protagonists of the film.

For its part, Leonardo Dicaprio He is known for his advocacy for the environment and his passion for art.

The newspaper El País in Spain remembers a time when the protagonists of the film ‘Titanic’ He arrived at the famous Miami art fair, ArtBasel, and did not resist a sculpture of dinosaur bones.

“The Oscar winner and environmental activist became interested through an art consultant in a 2.5 million piece that was exhibited in an exhibition called DeXtinction,” notes the Spanish newspaper.

Other biographers, who carefully follow Dicaprio’s private life, say that once the specialized media ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ revealed a strange policy that Dicaprio had on the set of films like ‘Once Upon a Time’.

The production asked staff members and assistants not to make eye contact with the famous actor when he arrived at the scene and was on tape.

Johnny Depp, Hollywood actor.

And what to say about the actor Johnny deep, remembered by movies like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, who has squandered his fortune on bottles of wine that cost 30 thousand dollars a month, and which he sends from all over the world, or on the rental of planes for amounts close to 200 thousand dollars.

The magazine ‘People’ remembers that another of the eccentricities of the actor was to have a cannon manufactured, which cost him 3 million dollars, to shoot the ashes of Hunter S. Thompson on Aspen.

The publication, which had access to the actor’s expenses, reveals that he has spent about 1.32 billion dollars on works of art, yachts or real estate.

A month, he used to pay $ 300,000 in a plant with 40 employees and the same in security guards for himself and his family.

