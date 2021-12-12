The double of Lionel Messi appears in France

Some time ago, a young Iranian man went viral for his resemblance to

Lionel messi

. However, it appears that he is not the only one. On social media, a doctor in France, because of his kinship with the star of

Paris Saint Germain

.

Leo Messi is living his first season in football in France, after a long period in the Barcelona. The Argentine arrived at PSG with the obligation to bring them to the title of the Champions League.

Lionel Messi wins his seventh Ballon d’Or

In a French television program, the doctor Yonathan freund caused a furor for its great resemblance to Leo Messi. The doctor spoke of mandatory vaccination but he stole the glances because beyond the glasses he uses and that could differentiate him from the former BarcelonaIt does seem that we are seeing the Argentine speak.

The reactions were swift. From those who were surprised by the similarity of both, to those who took it as a joke and said that the adaptation of the Argentine to the football of France had been incredible. So much so that he was already giving interviews on television.

BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS Soccer Football – Champions League – Group A – Paris St Germain v Club Brugge – Parc des Princes, Paris, France – December 7, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

Over the years, different “twins” have emerged from Lionel messi. One of them was a mineto who impressed with his resemblance to the Argentine and another was the Brazilian, Alexander Pereira, who has even starred in advertising campaigns because of how much he resembles the ‘Flea’.

Lionel Messi’s numbers

Leo has had a hard time adapting to football France. In 14 games he has managed to score six goals and has given four assists. However, only one of them has been in the League 1, so the French league is the one that has cost him work.

