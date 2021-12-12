The day Aczino had to change his name at a military checkpoint

One of the Mexican prides of today is the freestyler Aczino, who has multiple championships, both national and international and in each of the battles in which he appears, is the rival to win.

His name is Mauricio Hernández González, he is a fan of Cruz Azul and is originally from the municipality of Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, where he began rapping at the age of 13 and It was in 2007 when he opted for the pseudonym ‘Serial Killer’ although later he modified his identity to “simplify” the name to ‘Aczino’.

Aczino and the pronunciation of his pseudonym

However, Mau himself has recognized that the modification has not been so simple for those people who are just entering the world of freestyle, since they come to identify it as the word ‘Axino’ would be pronounced, instead of ‘Murderer ‘. “I don’t blame them, the asshole is me who wrote the name like that “he joked in La Cotorrisa.

However, in the same podcast (episode 91 of the anecdote) Azcino showed his resignation so that already accepts without problem the pseudonym “Axino” to such a degree that he has identified himself on some occasions with that pronunciation, for example at a military checkpoint. “They have already told me so many times that I have said it too.”

When Azcino changed his name

Mau said he was on a tour in the north of the country, where military checkpoints are common, and he and other freestylers had to stop and identify themselves. “Once the military stopped us in Coahuila or Juárez.”

In addition to giving their names, they identified themselves as rappers, for which reason at the checkpoint they asked that they also identify themselves with their rapper names: “And what is your name?”, One of the military asked Mau, and pronounced: “ Axino ”.

“The others turn to see me and start shitting with laughter, but I had to say that because if I said he was a murderer … “, shared.

Aczino has eight international finals and has a first place, a runner-up and three third places, as well as being the top winner in national battles.