The dark sequel to ET, The Alien that Steven Spielberg planned to make

The movie industry has produced a number of films by incredible filmmakers over the years, and some couples were just meant to be. Putting all the right pieces together is difficult, to be sure, but matching the right director with the right film is one of the most important steps in film-making. Once you figure this out, projects can be resounding successes, as happened with ET, The Extraterrestrial – 98%, the instant classic that was directed by Steven Spielberg and hit theaters in 1982 with the childhood performances of Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas.

ET the alien – 98% is a movie for children. More specifically, it’s a movie to make sure kids never look inside a closet without feeling like there’s a possibility that a space monster might appear unexpectedly and scare them off. It turns out that the life of the scares contained in the original film, at least until before the protagonists took a liking to the creature in the story, which is already more than enough for the children of the world, could have doubled or tripled if, as planned at one point, we had a sequel that would have been much scarier.

The continuation of the film, which was named ET 2: Nocturnal Fears according to what you share The Things, was the logical step for the study due to the success of the original film that at the time had even surpassed the collection of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 93%. Steven spielberg He was involved in the project and together with Melissa Mathison, the scriptwriter of the first film, they wrote a sequel whose title translates as “nightly fears.” The filmmaker decided not to continue with this plan because he believed that it would only “steal the original’s virginity”, which was a very wise decision not because perhaps it would have taken a bit of credit from what is one of his most beloved films, but due to the fact that his idea was quite dark and far from ET’s friendship story, The Extraterrestrial – 98%.

As you may recall, ET follows Elliott, a boy who finds an alien in his backyard and quickly befriends him. The creature, called ET, was abandoned by his group and must find a way to return to his home planet. Elliott and his siblings, Michael and Gertie, help him communicate with his family and at the same time hide him from the government. Elliott’s strong bond with the creature was unique and could have been instrumental in a sequel, if Spielberg had decided to make it happen.

However, what they had written for Nocturnal Fears inevitably reached the Internet, and the aliens were nothing like the protagonist of the film. According to the plot, the children in the first movie are lonely without their old friend ET, but they hope to be reunited with him one day. Their wishes seem to come true when they end up finding an alien ship, and unfortunately the aliens on board are evil. According to the way they are described, they are carnivores, albinos and have large red eyes and fangs.

Also, it turns out that they are at war with the ET people and have come to Earth to maim cattle and torture children to obtain information on the whereabouts of their enemies. During all of this, Elliott is reported to experience “tremendous pain” and scream so loud that her agony is heard throughout the universe. This is what brings ET back to save human children from what we can only assume is a massacre orchestrated by these new aliens. Within the sequel it was also going to be revealed that the real name of the beloved protagonist of the first film is Zrek.

Perhaps the approach was not the most successful in this story if Spielberg wanted to reach the public in the same way, despite the fact that according to him he only did not go ahead with his plan because he preferred that the film be something unique. Notably, this would have been a sequel with strange ET-like creatures, who then probably took the children who starred in the first movie hostage, and interrogated and examined them to the point of torturing them. ET eventually came back to save them and left again at the end. It’s easy to see why Spielberg felt this would have deeply hurt the first film even though he didn’t mention how dark the proposition is.

Nature is the sequel that never came true on its own is more than enough for people to realize that it is a strange and unchildish story, but after the success of the first film we want to believe that any film studio would have wanted to do the sequel regardless of this great detail that in the long run could have affected the way audiences approached the story forever. Although we can also understand that not all directors are willing to make a sequel, because generally this type of film ends up compromising the truth of a filmmaker as an artist. Spielberg’s plan as a continuation of ET, The Extra-Terrestrial – 98% never went ahead, not even with another director or screenwriter as Hollywood often does as long as their projects continue.

