‘The color purple’ goes musical

‘The Color Purple’ is a novel by Alice Walker that illustrates the life of a poor black girl from 1909 to 1937 in the state of Georgia. Steven Spielberg brought it to the screen in 1985 and with it he launched himself headlong into melodrama. The film made known around the world the actress Whoopi Goldberg, who later bet on comedies.

Spielberg created a jewel in which he addressed issues such as racism, domestic violence, machismo, adultery, female homosexuality and the questioning of the traditional family. A modern classic that was nominated for 11 Oscars, but did not win any.

Now, Warner, producer of that film that continues to retain the rights, plans a new adaptation, but in the form of a musical, according to ‘The Wrap’. In 2005, a musical adaptation for the tables of Alice Walker’s novel, ‘The Color Purple: The Musical’, was released on Broadway, with Brenda Russell, Allie Willis and Stephen Bray and Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo in a later stage revival. .

Video.



Trailer of ‘The color purple’.



It is known that the musical is produced by Walker herself and Amblin Enterteinment, Steven Spielberg’s company, participates in its production. Sam Blitz Bazawule (‘Black i King’) and Marcus Gardley as screenwriter have been hired as director, starting with that Broadway musical written by Marsha Norman.

Regarding the cast, the only thing that is known is that Corey Hawkins, seen in series such as’ The Walking Dead ‘or ’24: Legacy’, and in feature films such as’ Infiltrated in the KKKlan ‘or in’ The crime of Georgetown ‘, and that the premiere of ‘In a New York neighborhood’ and ‘The tragedy of Macbeth’ by Joel Coen is pending, will give life to Harpo Johnson, stepson of the protagonist of the story. The presence of HER (She) actress of color born Gabriella Wilson is also taken for granted. She is known for her work in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ (2021), ‘What do men think about?’ (2019) and ‘HER: I can’t breathe’ (2020), who will play Squeak.

This new version of ‘The purple color’ has already started its pre-production and its release date in the United States has been set for December 20, 2023.