The best series that the year 2021 has brought us

In a few days this year will end and it is time to take stock of the best series of 2021. For this reason, we have chosen These 7 series that we think are the most outstanding of the year: Mare of Easttown, The Squid Game, Ted Lasso, The Underground Railroad, Building Kills Only, Succession Season 3 and The Good Fight Season 5.

one. Mare of Easttown

There is no doubt that this suspense miniseries that can be seen on HBO Max starring Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, and Angourie Rice. A miniseries set in a small town in the United States in which a detective who is going through a difficult personal moment due to her divorce and the death of my son. A series of murders in the town once again plunges the protagonist into a complex police investigation. An essential series.

two. The Squid Game

One of the most viewed series this 2021 on Netflix is this Korean fiction that has become a phenomenon of criticism and audience. Created by Korean Hwang Dong-hyuk, it focuses on a group of people who must play a game of life and death to win billions of won. Participants will have to find out how many red lines they are willing to cross to get the money. An intense series starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, and Oh Yeong-su, among others.

3. Ted lasso

This Apple TV + comedy series has surprised with its two seasons starring Jason Sudeikis, Stephen Manas, Hannah Waddingham and Colin Blyth. The protagonist is the coach of a college football team who gets a job in the British Premier League to everyone’s surprise and his own. The second season tells how Ted has panic attacks and must go to therapy.

Four. Only murders in the building

One of the surprises of this 2021 has been this Disney + comedy starring the well-known actors Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short. The three of them decide to find out who has committed a murder in their huge, luxurious apartment building.. To achieve this, they decide to record a podcast that is one of the fashionable genres today. The chemistry between the three actors and their dialogues are two of the great successes of this series of which we have been able to see two seasons.

5. Succession Season 3

HBO Max premiered in November the third season of this series focused on the Roy family dramas. A brilliant series that has not disappointed its followers with this installment starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin. The complaint of Kendal, one of the children, family life is complicated and we continue to discover the miseries of a millionaire family fighting for power.

6. The Good Fight Season 5

Movistar + premiered this year the fifth season of this original drama series starring actors such as Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo, among others. This spin-off of The Good Fight comes to this fifth season with several casualties in the cast, but with the inexhaustible vitality of its main protagonist Diane Lockhart. In this installment, the coronavirus and current situations will be important

7. The Underground Railroad

Finally, another of the best series of 2021 is this series that can be seen on Amazon Prime Video created by Barry Jenkins which is an adaptation of the novel by Colson Whitehead (winner of the Pulitzer Prize). In this fiction the underground railroad that was spoken of figuratively in the years of slavery in America becomes a real vehicle that helps slaves to flee. A brilliant series in which reality and fantasy are mixed in a good series.