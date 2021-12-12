The best looks of Emma Watson: at 31 years of age she is a fashion expert

Jesse Grant / Freelance Photographer / Gettyimages | Pascal Le Segretain / Staff Photographer / Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison / Staff Photographer / Gettyimages



Most of us have favorite artists and celebrities and one of the many reasons we follow them on their social networks is because we identify with their style and way of dressing. However, many of these celebs they wear very luxurious and quirky garments making their proposals seem unattainable.

In the case of Emma Watson, the beautiful and talented actress, at 31 years of age, shows us that style and good taste are closely related to classic and basic clothes, so a white blouse and black pants are enough to put together a look worthy of a red carpet.

Emma Watson, a beautiful and powerful woman

We met her as a girl with wild hair playing Hermione Granger in one of the most important sagas for the film industry: Harry Potter. But in addition to being a talented actress, Emma Watson has a strong relationship with the world of fashion as she has been the image of great brands such as Burberry and Lancôme. Claro without leaving behind her strong commitment to environmental sustainability and feminism.

So at 31 years old, Emma Watson shows us that time is and will be her best ally both for the beauty that invades her inside and that which is noticed on the outside, making her a beautiful and powerful woman in every way.

Emma Watson’s style

In addition to being a talented, intelligent and big-hearted woman, Emma is extremely beautiful and no matter her haircut or hair color, the type of clothes she wears or the style of her look, she always looks good. Here the tests:

Casual style

We might think that a white blouse and black pants and loafers is a look “Boring”, but Emma Watson proves that you can still go to a red carpet. The message: it does not matter what clothes you are wearing, but how confident you are. And we assure you it is not and will not be the last time we see her in great events with simple and casual outfits.

Jesse Grant / Freelance Photographer / Gettyimages



Garment mix

That we can not combine a t-shirt super casual in a sequin dress? Emma and her impeccable and risky taste for fashion shows us that anything is possible.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff Photographer / Gettyimages



Total black

Emma’s secret to wearing a total black look is mixing textures. Here is a clear example of a long loose dress with volume on the chest, but she gave it her touch by leaving one of her extra long velvet boots exposed. Also, she balanced very well by wearing her hair up with little loose strands in front.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff Photographer / Gettyimages



Palazzo

A single garment can create your look completely, it is just a matter of paying attention to details and accessories. In this case, Emma looks spectacular because she knew exactly what shoes to wear (stilettos black), what hairstyle to wear (totally collected and with light golden details) and what accessories to use (a thin belt with a golden buckle).

Frazer Harrison / Staff Photographer / Gettyimages



Lace dress and leather jacket

When we saw Emma with this proposal, we loved it! Well, it transmits an air of rebellion, but without abandoning its classic and elegant style. Definitely we of course would wear something like that to go out on a date with our crush. For this type of outfit it is always advisable to use an accessory that breaks with the monochrome, she did it with her shoes.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff Photographer / Gettyimages



Maxi skirt

A light, airy, casual but at the same time jovial look. Nothing that a white shirt and a maxi skirt cannot solve. In this case, the clutch in her hands reveals that subtle and elegant touch of rhinestones.

Chris Jackson / Staff Photographer / Gettyimages



White dress

For her nothing is impossible and here she shows us how a totally white dress can make you look spectacular. It is the clear example of the phrase “less is more”.

Dave J Hogan / Freelance Photographer / Gettyimages



Extra short bangs

Emma does not have to paint her hair in thousands of colors, the brown that she has always worn distinguishes her and suits her wonderfully. This time she wanted to give a subtle twist to her look with these bangs and it really looks amazing on her.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff Photographer / Gettyimages



And maybe you will think that looks that we show you previously are great successes because Emma wears them during an event, so we want you to check that her style and sophistication do not depend on the reflectors, this makes it very clear in her day-to-day photos on her account and Instagram stories :

