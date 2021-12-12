The artist joining the next Thor movie with Chris Hemsworth

Marvel studios has an impressive list of premieres on its agenda. The next will come from the hand of Sony Pictures and it will be nothing less than Spider-Man: No Way Home. Some have been in full swing for a long time and promise to be an unforgettable production. A clear example is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will arrive in 2022 starring Chris Hemsworth, who continues to bet on the superhero franchise.

And most likely you are not wrong: the company of Kevin Feige It is going through one of its best moments and this film became one of the most anticipated by fans. It is that after the phenomenon of Thor Ragnarok, which reversed the bad reviews of the films of this solo character, the proposal became very attractive and promising. It is enough to know the cast to attest to that.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth in the skin of the God of Thunder, figures such as Natalie Portman, who we will see again playing Jane Foster. That’s not all, because there will also be the Guardians of the Galaxy, Valkyria and a new villain named Gorr. Thus, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe and Sam Neill will complete the cast.

And the team is joined by an important artist from the world of cinema! Is about Michael Giacchino, who will be in charge of carrying out the soundtrack. Why is having your presence so important? He was not only part of successful franchises such as Star trek Y Star wars, but also prepared the music that we will listen to in Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman Y Jurassic world in the next few months.

That’s not all, because he also participated in the film Jojo rabbit, released in 2019 and notably highlighted in the awards season, In this sense, it will once again share the working group with the director Taika waititi, one of the favorites of the last time that proved to be not only a fashion, but also an excellent filmmaker. To know his work in Thor: Love and Thunder we still have to wait until July 8, 2022.

