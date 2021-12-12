The area has 19 doctors

Valentina Zawadzki received the grade: a 10. Thus closed the last table of three consecutive days of final exams in the Medicine career of the National University of Villa María (UNVM).

The young woman from Canals went out into the entrance hall and hugged the other students who in white coats posed for the photo. Then there was a total hubbub outside the building, on the premises where family and friends were waiting, sheltered in some shadows, on a sunny noon. Foam, flour, streamers, vengalas and the frame with a dedication for the novice professionals.

Congratulations and hugs, tears and nervous laughter, venting, released tensions. Another hug. A father who shakes hands ready to proudly receive the greeting of the other. Two grandmothers waving a mini-card in each hand, stretching their arms forward, where they say a lot of love and praise to the ex-girl in a white apron who walks towards them.

Large litter

“It is a large group,” said the director of the Medicine career, Gloria Vadori, when asked by a chronicler from El Diario. He recalled that the first cohort were six who faced the finals and then three, so he celebrated the 19 and that “all approved, because they arrive at this stage very prepared.”

Vadori explained that “the final exams were held on three consecutive days, after they went through the Mandatory Final Practice (PFO) in different areas or sectors of public and private health (for nine months), performing both primary health care, as specialties. This is how they build their practice, in the sixth and last year of the degree, while they continue to be evaluated and continue to learn ”. “Then these exams come. The first day, Thursday, they have a writing on the theoretical content, on all the acquired knowledge; the second day is more practical, they have to evaluate a clinical case, with a patient, to demonstrate their ability to apply that knowledge; and on the third day (yesterday), they expose and defend with academic grounds ”, he explained.

The directive affirmed that “it is a complex career, but they already have their title, what is coming is to access a residence (optional), for which they must also prepare. There are many waiting for your exam. There they will take their experience and their specialty, but they are already doctors ”. He reviewed that “the nine (previous) graduates of the career were located in good residences, being able to access.” “We are aware that they have been sought as professionals with skills to perform,” added Vadori, as he noted that there is a follow-up from the University and noted “the accompaniment of the rector Luis Negretti and the dean Daniela Dubois.”

As for whether the number of new entrants (60 per year) facilitates the learning stage and can be made more personal, he said that “it makes it possible, but it is not the solution” and that “it is already happening that” sometimes there are courses 80 students, because they are staying. It is a complex race ”.

Yesterday’s litter celebrated and the teachers celebrated the achievement on Campus. Photos and hugs, all shared.

LEADING

Sabrina berutti

She is from Villa María and yesterday, with a 9 on the notebook, she became the first doctor in the family. He explained to an El Diario chronicler that the first sensation was that after these exams “there is a new beginning.” “I felt relief, after much sacrifice, my own and that of my family,” he added. He said that “most plan to do residency for the specialty” and, in his case, he said: “I would like Dermatology.”

Gonzalo beccero

The young man from Etruria became (with 8) also the first doctor in his family, having professionals around him, such as his veterinarian mother and his cousin, who to one side observes him with admiration, “I feel very happy,” he said. and he embraced those who “always accompany me.” “My mother convinced me to study medicine and here we are,” he added. He was standard-bearer at the General Paz Institute in his town and now he thinks of specializing in Gynecology, “in Buenos Aires, God willing.”

Laura Alonso

“Today was calmer. Yesterday (on Friday) there was more pressure to be with patients … tough, but very good. There are many emotions, a feeling of relief ”, shared the young woman from Villa María, who is now the first doctor in the family and her father embraces her again. After achieving 8, she said: “I chose that I was going to study Medicine from a very young age and I started without having to think about it again.” Now he will seek his specialty in surgery, “testing in Córdoba and Villa María,” he said.

They retake the presence in the acts of collation

? The graduation ceremonies of the National University of Villa María will be face-to-face and will take place on December 16 and 17 in the new Sports Hall. This is the thirty-fifth act of awarding diplomas and this year will mark the return to the presence after two virtual editions, due to the health emergency and restrictions on holding massive events.

On the occasion, 505 professionals trained in undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate careers related to social sciences, human sciences and basic and applied sciences will receive their diplomas that are dictated in Villa María, San Francisco, Villa del Rosario and Córdoba.

The ceremonies led by the rector Luis Negretti and authorities of the management team will be broadcast live through the Uniteve screen and the YouTube Live platform.

It should be noted that this year the XXXV Collation is held within the framework of the “UNVM Graduate’s Day”, a date that pays tribute to the First Act of Collation of the house of higher studies that took place on December 17, 2003.

Since its creation, more than 5,500 students have graduated, who chose to project their future and undergo their professional training in the classrooms of the Public University.

Unfolding of acts

The first day, scheduled for Thursday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m., will correspond to more than 270 graduates of the Institute of Social Sciences.

The next day, at the same time, those who have completed their career in the institutes of Human Sciences and Basic and Applied Sciences will receive their study certifications.

With the aim of expanding capacity and respecting current protocols, both events will be moved from the Auditorium Hall to the roofed Multi-Stadium in the city of Villa María, inaugurated in June of this year and located in the entrance area of ​​the university city of this city. .