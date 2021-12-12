The actress had an uncomfortable moment during the filming of “Don’t Look Up”

For Gabriela trujillo

Actress Jennifer Lawrence experienced one of the most uncomfortable and scary moments during the recording of one of the scenes of “Don’t Look Up”, an ambitious Netflix series that brings together a large number of stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett , Meryl Streep, among others. And it is that this important Hollywood figure was together with Timothée Chalamet who recorded one of the violent scenes in which a strong explosion occurs.

During this controlled shot, some crystals that reached Lawrence on his eyelids jumped, generating minor injuries and for which he must have rest, since he must be in excellent condition to continue with this project that does not yet have a release date.

