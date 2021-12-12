The actress had an uncomfortable moment during the filming of “Don’t Look Up”

Actress Jennifer Lawrence experienced one of the most uncomfortable and scary moments during the recording of one of the scenes of “Don’t Look Up”, an ambitious Netflix series that brings together a large number of stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett , Meryl Streep, among others. And it is that this important Hollywood figure was together with Timothée Chalamet who recorded one of the violent scenes in which a strong explosion occurs.

During this controlled shot, some crystals that reached Lawrence on his eyelids jumped, generating minor injuries and for which he must have rest, since he must be in excellent condition to continue with this project that does not yet have a release date.

Jennifer Lawrence accident and everything that lived together with Timothée Chalamet during the filming of “Don’t Look Up”

This couple is giving something to talk about and more so now that the rumor has spread that they will be the couple with the most weight in this production that will show the story of two scientists who discover that soon a meteorite will collide with the Earth and destroy it, that’s why They decide to campaign for people to protect themselves or to know what to do with their lives a few months after literally ending the world. And even if the population does not believe them, they must manage to achieve their goal of “saving humanity.”

Of this project highlights the return to the screens of Jennifer who had put acting aside and had remained hermetic with her projects and before this incident became front page news, as many have worried about his health after this little boy, but dangerous incident.

And although neither the filmmakers of this production nor Netflix has announced any statement about the state in which the actress is, it is known that it did not pass to greater, because since Monday, February 8, she was back to give continuity to this story in which also surprises with an incredible change of look, showing a reddish hair.

You can also see: