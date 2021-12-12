the 5 best exercises to work core and abs

Get some perfect and toned abs it is always a pending task for the vast majority of us. At Vitónica we have highlighted countless exercises and ways to help us achieve it.

Despite constantly showing the best ways to achieve this, it is still a part of the body that resists us. That is why we want to invite you to get down to work as soon as possibleWell, you don’t have to wait until the beginning of the year to start working on your abdomen.

Training properly is essential when it comes to toning the muscles of the abdomen, since we will achieve greater hypertrophy. But not only training is the solution, if not follow a proper diet it will be a good way to achieve it.

Therefore, before dwelling on the five exercises that we want to highlight, we are going to focus on some tips about diet to achieve a better result in terms of abdominal marking.

Diet is important when it comes to achieving a perfectly healthy abdomen. If we combine it with exercise, the results will be surprising

First of all, it is necessary that we adapt the diet and that let’s put aside foods rich in saturated fats, sugars and excess carbohydrates of carbon from refined flours.

The vegetables, fruits and legumes, like nuts, are foods that we must include in our diet on a regular basis, and that will replace others that are not so beneficial for the body.

The reduction of refined sugars and saturated fat it will be essential when it comes to achieving strong abs. In addition, the consumption of fiber is recommended to achieve a better intestinal transit and a more optimal elimination of toxins from the body.

Let's not forget that the quality protein intake, be they vegetable or animal, it will be important to achieve a perfect muscle tone. Let's not forget that protein demand is high if we exercise regularly.

Having seen this general review for what is best for us, and highlighting that do not smoke or drink It will also help us to have better abs, let’s stop at the exercises. We are going to highlight 5 that we believe are the ones that will help us the most to have a well-defined six pack.

Isometric Iron

As a first alternative we are going to stop at the abdominal exercise known as Isometric Iron. At first glance, it seems like a very simple exercise, but it is one of the ones that puts the entire abdominal wall to work the most.

To do this, we will place ourselves face down, leaning on the floor by the elbows and by the tips of the feet. In this position, what we will do is keep the body straight, in tension. The point of force will be the abdomen, and that is why it is an exercise that works the entire abdominal wall.

It is very important to keep the body straight and in tension throughout the exercise, in order to achieve good abdominal concentration.

One tendency is to arch your back by tucking your butt in. Therefore, to achieve a correct posture, we must raise your butt a little and keep your back straight. For this we must notice the tension in the abdominal wall, since that is where we are going to concentrate the tension of the exercise.

Iron Superman

Second, we are going to focus on a variant of the conventional plate. It is known as Iron Superman. To do this, we will position ourselves in the same way as in the previous exercise at the beginning.

But there is an important variant in this exercise, and it is that when contracting the body, we will not keep both elbows, nor both feet supported, but one of them will be elevated throughout the duration of the abdominal contraction.

To carry out this exercise, we will raise one leg and the opposite arm, in order to achieve the abdominal contraction we are looking for

For its execution, what we are going to do is raise an arm, for example the right, and at the same time the opposite leg, the left. We will keep these parts elevated, while the back remains straight, as in the previous exercise. We must alternate the work with both hands and legs, to affect the abdominal wall in the best way and achieve the greatest tension.

Mountain Climber

Third, we are going to stop at the exercise known as Mountain Climber. To do this, we will place ourselves face down with our arms stretched out and the palms of our hands resting on the floor.

Starting from this posture, and with a straight back, and looking straight ahead, we are going to start with the legs stretched out and supported by the tips of the feet. This will be the beginning, but the exercise consists of bring your legs forward by bending your knees.

The movement is simple, it consists of bringing the legs forward to touch the chest, for which it is necessary to contract the abdominal wall

The movement is simple, since we will touch the chest with the knees. We will do it alternately, first with one leg, and then with the other. By bringing the knees to the chest, we will raise the trunk up a little, but it is important that the movement is minimal and that the abdomen is contracted at all times.

Hollow Hold

As a fourth alternative we are going to stop at the exercise known as Hollow Hold. It is a simple exercise, which we will do by placing ourselves on our back with our legs stretched out and together, and our arms stretched above our head.

Starting from this position, what we will do is contract the abdomen, to raise the legs together and the trunk, with the arms straight above the head. For it we will make a kind of “V”, in which we will only be leaning to the ground from the rear.

We must make a kind of “V” with the body to get the abdominal wall to contract

The exercise consists of hold this pose for a few seconds. To achieve this, what we will do is contract the abdominal muscles and thus achieve a perfect incidence in the part we are working on.

Press Pallof

Fifthly, we recommend the exercise known as Press Pallof. For this we will need an elastic band that will allow us to perform the twist that the exercise requires to work the abdominal muscles.

We can do it with a pulley or with an elastic band. We will stand facing forward, with our back straight. With both hands we grasp the pulley and stretch our arms in frontso that they are fully extended at chest level.

We will stretch both hands forward and hold the tension with the entire abdominal wall

The movement is simple, because simply we will perform a press that will consist of bringing the arms forward from the chest until they are fully stretched. For this it will be necessary that we keep the abdomen contracted, since if we do not lose our posture and we will not be able to maintain the exercise. Ultimately, this will be the way to work your abs with this press.

With these exercises we will gradually achieve a perfect muscular work, and a well toned and strong abdominal wall. It is good that we are constant in their execution and that little by little, we include them in our training routine.

Image | Pexels

Video 1 | Youtube / Marc

Video 2 | Youtube / Achilles MD Sport Medicine

Video 3 | Youtube / P4P Spanish

Video 4 | Youtube / Marcus Filly

Video 5 | Youtube / Training Life

