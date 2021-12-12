Tesla released the Cyberquad, a Cybertruck-style quad bike for kids

The new release of Tesla, the electric vehicle brand of Elon musk, is named Cyberquad for Kids, and it’s available to order now, through the brand’s website, and if you’re lucky it might even arrive in time for Christmas.

This new model is a small version of the electric vehicle that the brand announced in 2019: the Cybertruck. That same year Tesla announced that it would build an ATV that could be stored in the trunk of the truck. Two years later, that four-wheeler finally became a reality.

The Cyberquad has a sharp and angular design, which is aligned with that of the company’s next truck. It’s built on a full steel frame, has an adjustable suspension, rear disc brakes, a comfortable seat, and LED lights, according to a listing on Tesla’s website.

Fun in a small package

It weighs 122 pounds (55.3 kilograms), but has a maximum weight capacity of 155 pounds (70.3 kilograms).

The Cyberquad power supply is a lithium ion battery. Tesla hasn’t revealed how big it is, but the brand claimed the Cyberquad will have up to 15 miles of range, though that figure can vary based on the rider’s weight and terrain. As for speed, Tesla says it can travel at 5 mph (8 km / h) in configuration 1 and 10 mph (16 km / h) on setting 2, with the added bonus that speed can be limited to 5 mph if necessary.

The Cyberquad for Kids can be purchased through the Tesla website now for $ 1,900, and the brand says shipments of the ATV will begin in two to four weeks, so it could be a great christmas present.