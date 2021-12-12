Tesla employee sues company for “ongoing and pervasive” sexual harassment at her workplace

This is the second such claim brought against Elon Musk’s company in less than a month.

An employee of a Tesla assembly line filed a lawsuit against the electric vehicle manufacturer on Wednesday in Alameda County (California, USA) in which she alleges suffering “continuous and generalized” sexual harassment in his job title, Reuters reports.



Erica Cloud accuses a former manager of hugging and massaging her while making rude and suggestive comments and denounces that he is currently is suffering retaliation by other managers after he complained about what happened to the company’s human resources department.

The lawsuit maintains that both Tesla and the other defendants subjected the woman to “a hostile work environment derived from animosity towards her gender and sexual harassment.” Furthermore, it considers that both parties failed to prevent and take corrective measures related to the situation.

At the moment, the company run by Elon Musk has not responded to the agency’s request for comment, which highlights that the company lacks a public relations department.

“Nightmare conditions”

This is the second such claim against Tesla in less than a month. On November 18, another employee, Jessica Barraza, filed a complaint in which she accused the supervisors and managers of the Fremont (California) plant of having created “conditions [laborales] nightmare “in which” rampant sexual harassment “has raged for years.

In his lawsuit, he claimed that middle managers contributed to establishing a “general culture of sexual harassment” through an excessive use of Offensive language or denigrating when referring to women, sexist behavior, comments referring to the bodies of the workers and even daily touching.

Barraza, 38, said she was repeatedly groped against her will and was asked to participate in group physical activity with co-workers who had allegedly reified her, triggering panic attacks that led to a stress disorder post-traumatic, which is why he is under medical treatment.

