Sylvester Stallone prepares a series of Rocky

If there is anyone who loves Rocky like the fans, it is Sylvester Stallone. Apparently, the actor prepares a series of said character.

One of the most important characters that Sylvester Stallone played is Rocky Balboa, who had a great development in the cinema since he starred in six films and was a fundamental part of the two Creed films. But apparently there are still many stories to tell about this character and now Sylvester Stallone works on a Rocky series.

The movie Rocky was written and starred Sylvester Stallone in 1976, awarding him the Oscar for Best Picture. This catapulted the actor into his career, as well as opening the possibility of a franchise that continues to this day. Without a doubt, he became one of the most important characters in pop culture, even having several parodies.

A new series

Through his social networks, it was announced that Sylvester Stallone works in a Rocky series, which will be a spin-off where we will know much more about this boxer before his first fight against Apollo Creed. This may be the strangest post yet. I started this morning writing a treatment for a Rocky prequel. Ideally 10 episodes and a few seasons to really get to the hearts of the characters… I hope it happens, ”he wrote.

In the image you can see the first two pages of the manuscript of what will be the script for this series, but it seems that it may take a long time for this to happen. It has yet to be written and that a producer is interested in the project, which does not seem complicated given the great results that the franchise always has and that Creed 3 is on its way. This film will again feature Michael B. Jordan as the main character, and he will also work as a director for the first time.