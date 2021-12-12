Surprise in Las Vegas! Julianna Peña shakes up MMA by dethroning Amanda Nunes

Venezuelan-born fighter Julianna Peña shook the mixed martial arts world by defeating Brazilian champion Amanda Nunes on Saturday night at the UFC 269 co-feature at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“La Leona” Nunes, a wide favorite to beat “Venezuelan Vixen,” was making her defense of the bantamweight crown but after dominating the first round, she traded blows with Peña, who took the better part. Peña then took her to the floor, where she surrendered, crowning herself the new bantamweight queen. Nunes is still a featherweight champion.

“I told them,” said Peña, 32, after the contest. “Don’t doubt me again.”

“We will go back to the gym, train hard and come back strong,” Nunes said.

ROUND 1: Amanda kicks Peña down and smiles at him as she sees her on the ground. Then he knocks her down with a punch to the face. Amanda was a steamroller in this first round taking down Venezuelan Vixen multiple times. Peña survived. NUNES, 10-9.

ROUND 2: Peña exchanges blows with Nunes, who looks very hurt after several exchanges. Nunes kept exchanging fists with Peña but got the worst of it in a spectacular second round. Peña took Nunes to the canvas and subdued her. There is a new bantamweight champion!