Super cheap moisturizers that celebrities can’t resist

The colder it is, the more dry it is. Our face experiences all kinds of problems that arise from exposure to freezing weather. Flaking, redness, irritation, hypersensitivity, breakouts … We need to raise the level of

hydration in our routine if we don’t want to experience a dull look and more

aged (Yes, the signs of aging get worse in appearance if we do not hydrate properly).

Unfortunately, our budget sometimes prevents us from investing in those

high-performance formulas that return skin to its healthy, youthful state. No more, because it turns out that we can get

a hollywood star glow for a bargain price. Although it is true that famous women are surrounded by the best beauticians and skin experts, as well as the most exclusive and luxurious products,

many ‘celebrities’ opt for lifelong moisturizers, the trustworthy ones from the pharmacy, those super cheap but effective. If you want to show off a flawless, youthful and attractive complexion, we show you the

cult moisturizers ‘low cost’ that are not lacking in the elite toilet.

Skin Food by Weleda



LOOKFANTASTIC



A creamy and nourishing

formula composed of natural ingredients that hydrate, refresh and restore health to the skin, thanks to

organic oil of sunflower, almond, chamomile, rosemary, calendula and pansy. These oils added to the essences of sweet orange and lava are excellent for

revitalize, calm and decongest the face, at the same time that they penetrate deeply, preventing the skin from suffering the ravages of the cold. In addition, it can be used throughout the body. Your complexion will look bright, with volume and smooth. We do not say it, but fans of this cream like

Julia Roberts or

Victoria beckham.

Eucerin Aquaphor



LOOKFANTASTIC



Meghan markle,

Beyoncé or

Nicole Kidman They are addicted to the super moisturizing benefits of this cream. The

combination of glycerin, bisabolol and panthenol help speed up

skin regeneration to heal extremely dry, damaged and irritated skin. It maintains moisture for a long time thanks to the semi-permeable and protective barrier that it creates on the skin. Too

conditions the texture leaving it velvety, as well as a plump and radiant-looking complexion. Suitable for all skin types and body areas.

Lait-Crème Concentré by Embryolisse



EMBRYOLISSE



A

miraculous multipurpose that acts as a moisturizer, primer, mask, makeup remover and much more.

Formulated with essential fatty acids and vitamins to make skin look much prettier and younger while treating dehydration, irritation, dullness and sagging.

Balances healthy levels of skin components, promoting cell renewal so that the complexion is more supple, smooth, luminous and toned. It has

hydrolyzed soy protein, aloe vera and shea butter for intense hydration and conditioning, as well as being suitable for all skin types.

Scarlett Johansson,

Gwyneth paltrow Y

Keira Knightley They are loyal fans.

Cerave Facial Moisturizing Lotion



LOOKFANTASTIC



This light cream manages to return the face to its youthful state, revealing the most luminous, juicy, voluminous and attractive skin,

good face effect instantly. Its formula with

SPF 25 protects from harmful free radicals that cause aging, strengthens and restores the skin barrier while maintaining hydration, calms sensitivity and revitalizes. The

glycerin, the three types of ceramides, and hyaluronic acid they go deep inside to effectively hydrate for that plump, aging-smoothed look. While the

niacinamide fights external aggressors, helps correct blemishes for an even tone and infuses skin with radiance. Confirmed by

Blake Lively Y

Olvia Wilde.

Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer



CETAPHIL



Instantly long-lasting hydration in a light, fast-absorbing texture? Yes with this

cream formulated with highly penetrating hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, capable of retaining moisture throughout the day and protecting against external agents that cause dryness and aging, relying on its magnificent mix of antioxidants.

The skin is velvety, smooth, awake and with a youthful glow. It is also perfect for preparing the skin and leaving it in optimal condition to apply makeup and is suitable for all skin types. Effectively endorsed by celebrities of the stature of

Priyanka chopra or

Alexa chung.