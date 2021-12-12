Sunday, December 12, 2021 (18.00 GMT)

This content was published on 12 December 2021 – 17:54

USA TORNADOS

Kentucky Governor: “We have lost more than 80 people” to tornadoes

Washington / Mayfield (USA) (EFE) .- The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, said this Sunday that more than 80 people have died in that state as a result of the tornadoes that hit six states in the Middle East in the United States and insisted on which will possibly exceed one hundred moral victims. “I have towns that have disappeared,” he lamented. A series of tornadoes ravaged vast areas in six US states between Friday night and early Saturday, leaving dozens of deaths and extensive property damage.

G7 OUTDOORS

G7: Russia faces “huge consequences” if Ukraine attacks

London (EFE) .- The G7 issued a resounding warning to Russia this Sunday, warning that it will suffer “enormous consequences and high cost” if it carries out any military aggression against Ukraine. In a formal statement after meeting this weekend in Liverpool (northern England), the foreign ministers of the world’s most developed democracies say they are united in their condemnation of the accumulation of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine and urge to Moscow to “de-escalate” the situation.

VICENTE FERNANDEZ

Mexican Vicente Fernández, the king of rancheras, dies at 81

Mexico City (EFE) .- The renowned Mexican singer Vicente Fernández died this Sunday at the age of 81 after several weeks admitted to the hospital after a fall at home, his family confirmed through a publication on social networks. With iconic interpretations of songs like “Volver, Volver” or “El Rey” Fernández marked the history of ranchera music, which survives until now after great idols such as Pedro Infante or José Alfredo Jiménez thanks to the Charro de Huentitán, who made the concept of Mexican macho an extension of himself.

EU FISHERIES

Spain threatens to reject distribution of fishing quotas that does not satisfy it

Brussels (EFE) .- The Fisheries Ministers of the European Union began this Sunday the meeting in which the fishing possibilities in the Atlantic and the plan for the Mediterranean will be decided with a view to 2022, negotiations in which Spain will not support a result that is not satisfactory, warned the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Luis Planas. Planas said today in statements to the press upon arrival at the meeting that Spain’s priorities in the Council will be the southern hake quotas and the defense of the interests of Spanish vessels in the Mediterranean.

CORONAVIRUS AUSTRIA

Austria lifts lockdown, although it continues for the unvaccinated

Vienna (EFE) .- Austria lifted this Sunday the general confinement – it will continue in force for those not vaccinated or those who have not had the disease – and, although the numbers of infections were greatly reduced, there is still great hospital pressure, especially in the ucis . The restrictions will remain in force for the unvaccinated who, in addition, will face fines of up to 3,600 euros from February if they do not get immunized. From this Sunday, people who are not vaccinated can only leave their homes to go to work – where they must present a negative test every two days -, make essential purchases, take a walk or exercise. They are prohibited from entering any non-essential entertainment or shopping venues.

ISRAEL EMIRATES

Israeli Prime Minister Makes Historic Trip to UAE

Jerusalem (EFE) .- The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Benet, left today for the United Arab Emirates on a historic trip, the first by an Israeli head of government to the Gulf country and in which he will meet face to face with the prince Emirati heir, Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahya. The UAE was the first country to join the so-called Abraham Agreements in the summer of 2020, which were later also joined by other Arab countries such as Bahrain, Sudan -although the normalization of relations agreement has not yet been signed with that country- and Morocco.

DR CONGO WRECKED

At least 13 people die in a shipwreck in the Congo river in the DRC

Kinshasa (EFE) .- At least 13 people died in a shipwreck this Saturday night in the Congo River, in the west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as confirmed by civil society sources today. It was a ship that came from the capital of the country, Kinshasa – which also has the category of province – and was heading to the city of Inongo, capital of the province of Mai Ndombe, in a northeast direction. Ship sinking is common in the DRC because rivers and lakes are used daily as a means of transportation, despite the fact that precarious ships often travel heavily loaded and signage is almost non-existent.

FRANCE NEW CALEDONIA

New Caledonia rejects independence from France in a third referendum

Paris (EFE) .- The inhabitants of New Caledonia rejected this Sunday the independence of the archipelago from France, in a third referendum marked by the call for a boycott of the independentists and which resulted in a drop in participation. According to the partial official results, with 84% of the vote, 96% of the voters spoke out against the independence of the archipelago located in the South Pacific.

ANN RICE

Ann Rice, author of “Interview with the Vampire” passes away

Washington (EFE) .- American writer Anne Rice, who rose to fame after publishing her novel “Interview with the Vampire” in 1976, died last night at age 80 due to complications from a stroke, as confirmed by her son. “Interview with the vampire”, -book that was adapted to the cinema in a film of the same name starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas, among others, in 1994- was the first of a series called Vampiric Chronicles, composed of thirteen novels. EFE

