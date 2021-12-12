Sunday, December 12, 2021 (12.00 GMT)

This content was published on 12 December 2021 – 11:46

USA TORNADOS

Biden pledges the help needed to cope with the devastation of tornadoes

Washington (EFE) .- The president of the United States, Joe Biden, promised the help that is necessary from the federal government to face the devastation caused by the historic series of tornadoes that has hit six states in the eastern part of the country. The federal government will do “whatever it takes” and “will find a way to provide it,” Biden said in a speech in his city, Willmington, Delaware, after this series of tornadoes that has caused dozens of deaths and an unknown number of missing. Biden confirmed his intention to travel to the most devastated area, as he promised to the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, but clarified that he does not want to interfere, with his presence, in the rescue efforts, with which he will wait for the right moment for his visit.

MIGRATORY CRISIS MEXICO

The investigation of the accident with 55 dead migrants continues without progress

Tuxtla Gutiérrez (Mexico) (EFE) .- The Mexican authorities continue to investigate the road tragedy in Chiapas (south of the country) that caused the death of 55 migrants, while treating the victims and Central American relatives who arrive looking for their relatives. After Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced on Friday the creation of an action group against the network of human traffickers responsible for the accident in Chiapas, the authorities indicated that although at the moment there is no progress, the investigations continue. In addition, relatives began to arrive in Chiapa de Corzo, the municipality where the fatal accident took place in which more than 100 migrants who were traveling hidden in a truck were also injured to try to reach northern Mexico and cross the border into the United States. .

EU FISHERIES

Spain will give priority to southern hake quotas and Mediterranean fishing

Brussels (EFE) .- The priorities of Spain in the Council of European Ministers of Fisheries that begins this Sunday will be the quotas of southern hake and the defense of the interests of Spanish vessels in the Mediterranean, said today the Minister of Agriculture and Fishing, Luis Planas. The minister indicated, in statements to the press upon arrival at the meeting, that the Council is expected to be “long and complicated (…) taking into account the interests at stake.” For Spain, “the first fishing fleet in the EU, with approximately 9,000 vessels”, the negotiation that will take place in the next few days is “key” because it affects “practically the entire fleet, except for the one located in third-party fishing grounds and other areas. , oceans and seas of the world, “Planas said.

CORONAVIRUS

AUSTRIA

Austria lifts lockdown, although it continues for the unvaccinated

Vienna (EFE) .- Austria lifted this Sunday the general confinement – it will continue in force for those not vaccinated or those who have not had the disease – and, although the numbers of infections were greatly reduced, there is still great hospital pressure, especially in the ucis . The restrictions will remain in force for the unvaccinated who, in addition, will face fines of up to 3,600 euros from February if they do not get immunized. From this Sunday, people who are not vaccinated can only leave their homes to go to work – where they must present a negative test every two days -, make essential purchases, take a walk or exercise. They are prohibited from entering any non-essential entertainment or shopping venues.

BRAZIL

The Supreme Court requires a vaccination certificate from foreigners entering Brazil

Rio de Janeiro (EFE) .- The Supreme Court of Brazil determined this Saturday that foreigners who want to enter the country by air or land will have to present the certificate of vaccination against covid-19, as a way to prevent the pandemic from returning to gain strength with the appearance of variants such as the omicron. The decision, through a provisional precautionary measure, was determined by magistrate Luis Roberto Barroso, one of the eleven members of the Supreme Federal Court, in response to an appeal presented by the opposition party Sustainability Network, which accuses the Government of omissions in the fight against the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered 53 deaths and 3,355 cases, which is now close to 617,000 victims and 22.2 million infections, but the average number of deaths and infections are at their lowest levels in almost 20 months.

ITALY EVENTS

At least four people die after a gas explosion in Sicily

Rome (EFE) .- At least four people have died and there are another five missing after a gas explosion that occurred late Saturday night in the municipality of Ravanusa, on the Italian island of Sicily (south), which has caused also the evacuation of fifty residents, local media reported today. Some 250 men, including firefighters, members of civil protection and police officers, are working in the area to find the five disappeared and clarify what happened. According to the first hypotheses, the possibility of a large gas leak in the methane network is considered, causing a large explosion and the collapse of three houses as well as damage to other nearby buildings.

ISRAEL EMIRATES

Israeli Prime Minister begins his first official visit to Emirates

Jerusalem (EFE) .- The Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Benet, travels this Sunday to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for what will be the first official visit of an Israeli head of Government to the Arab country since both States normalized relations in 2020 Benet will meet tomorrow, Monday, with the Emirati crown prince, Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who invited him to visit the country, the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement. As specified, his stay will end tomorrow night, when he will return back to Israel. In their meeting, both leaders “will discuss the deepening of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, especially economic and regional issues that will contribute to prosperity, well-being and the strengthening of stability between the two countries,” added the same office. .

FRANCE NEW CALEDONIA

New Caledonia rejects independence from France in a third referendum

Paris (EFE) .- The inhabitants of New Caledonia rejected this Sunday the independence of the archipelago from France, in a third referendum marked by the call for a boycott of the independentists and which resulted in a drop in participation. According to the partial official results, with 84% of the vote, 96% of the voters spoke out against the independence of the archipelago located in the South Pacific. However, participation fell more than 30 points with respect to the last two consultations – when it had touched 80% – although no specific percentages of attendance at the polls have been advanced.

OUTSIDE EU

The EU evaluates sanctions on Russia if it advances with aggression against Ukraine

Brussels (EFE) .- The need to reduce tension due to the military reinforcement of Russia on the border with Ukraine, with the possibility of imposing new political and economic sanctions on Moscow if it uses force against that country again, the Council will focus tomorrow of Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU). At that meeting they will also address the situation in Afghanistan together with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and also plan to approve sanctions against the Russian company of mercenaries Wagner that currently operates in several African countries. “We are in contact with the Russian authorities and making it very clear to them on the table that, if they go ahead with it, there will be a clear, strong, political and economic response,” indicated community sources about the possibility that Moscow will attack its neighbor again. Ukraine.

AUSTRALIA ASSAGNE

Australia says it will not intervene in Assange’s extradition process

Sydney (Australia) (EFE) .- The Australian Government said this Sunday that “it is not part of the case” of extradition to the US of Australian Julian Assange and that “it will continue to respect the legal process of the United Kingdom” against the founder of WikiLeaks. The British Justice gave the green light to the green past for Assange to be extradited to the United States, which wants to try him for 18 crimes of espionage and computer intrusion for the revelations of its WikiLeaks portal, which exposed abuses of that country in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan . After several requests for the Australian Government to intervene in the process against the journalist, the Foreign Office noted that it is “closely monitoring the case of Mr. Assange, as we do with other Australians detained and subject to legal proceedings abroad” .

USA DEATH

Ann Rice, author of “Interview with the Vampire” passes away

Washington (EFE) .- American writer Anne Rice, who rose to fame after publishing her novel “Interview with the Vampire” in 1976, died last night at age 80 due to complications from a stroke, as confirmed by her son. “It breaks my heart to inform you that early tonight, Anne passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke,” says her son Christopher in a message on his Twitter account. The message includes a statement announcing that the popular author will be buried in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. “Interview with the vampire”, -book that was adapted to the cinema in a film of the same name starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas, among others, in 1994-, was the first of a series called Vampiric Chronicles, composed by thirteen novels. EFE

