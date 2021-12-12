Study Says Investing In Lego Sets Will Make You More Money

Photo : Johannes EiseleI / AFP ( Getty Images )

While some people may consider gold, jewelry, art, wine, or antiques to be good long-term investments, a new study challenges that notion and presents a unique and more lucrative alternative: sets. from Lego.

The economists of the Higher School of Economics from Russia have found that the market prices of the sets of retired Lego sold on the secondary market grow at least 11% annually, plus that the average returns d gold, large stocks, bonds, and alternative investments . For their study, the authors analyzed the prices of 2 322 unopened Lego sets from 1987 to 2015 and primary sales information and Internet auctions .

The study will be published in the January issue of Research in International Business and Finance.

“We are used to thinking that people buy items like jewelry, antiques or works of art as an investment,” said Victoria Dobrynskaya, professor of Economy and Finance in HSE and co-author of the study, in a college news article. “However, there are other options, such as collectible toys. Tens of thousands of deals are made on the LEGO aftermarket. Even considering the small prices of most sets , this is a huge market that is not well known by traditional investors “ .

Researchers offer some reasons why people pay a lot of money for Legos . An important one may be the small number of games produced and the limited number of people who want to sell their Legos after buying them. In addition, LEGO has been making Legos since the 1960s and has accumulated a legion of fans nostalgic adults who value older sets.

Before I start to ask you and if you have sets Lego in your house that could be secret treasures , there are a few things you should know. First, set prices of Lego in the secondary market, which vary greatly with returns of between -50% to + 600% on an annual basis , usually start to rise two to three years after a set It has been retired . This means that you must take into account the high cost s, such as delivery and storage, in t or investment.

Second, the researchers found that the prices of the sets small or very large will grow faster than medium-sized ones. The sets Those that experience the highest value growth in the secondary market are those related to famous buildings, movies or vacations. As such, it should come as no surprise that some of the more expensive Lego sets include the Millenium Falcon, the Death Star II and the Imperial Star Destroyer. Other sets High-value Lego sets include limited-edition sets and those given away at promotional events.

And finally, the Lego aftermarket isn’t something you can easily jump into if you’re not a fan. Dobrynskaya said. There are many sets Lego out there, and it takes a real fan to analyze the market and place a bet on a set That it could be worth so much more one day