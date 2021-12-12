Stronger body without forcing it (exercise to strengthen the “core”)

We often see a muscular person and say “how strong he is!”, But perhaps it is not so strong, because, for example, abs like a “chocolate bar” can be even harmful depending on the body structure that is used. have.

We have a mental idea of ​​what it means to “be strong.” In physics, force is defined by the formula “mass times acceleration”, that is, it implies displacement in space. Moving well is the key to being strong.

To be able to perform the final pose of a movement like the one you see in the photo requires preparation. In fact, the photo is a moment in a sequence. Do not be in a hurry to reach that moment, because the path is important.

There are no good or bad exercises, it depends on realization and awareness. Strengthening requires short but steady steps, and consult a professional if you experience any pain or dizziness before practicing this exercise.

Exercise to strengthen the “core”

The movement of our arms and legs starts in the center of the body, This is why the abdominal muscles are so important, but they must be flexible and not rigid. The concept of the center or “core” is functional, not anatomical, and is widely used in the Pilates method. When the core is stable our arms and legs feel supported.

Realization step by step:

Lie on the floor on your back, feel your back, support your head well, adjust your shoulders well back, shake your legs a little, feel your breath.

Bend your knees 90 degrees so that your shins are parallel and your thighs perpendicular.

Stretch your arms towards the ceiling, feel the contact of your whole back, stretch your neck, but do not close your throat.

Lower your legs and arms and return to the starting position. Repeat the movement several times until you have it automated.

Inhale and exhale, contract your abdominal area, lift your trunk and bring your arms and legs stretched upwards until you adopt the position in the photo. Hold it steady for a few seconds, feel the support of your butt on the floor well, focus on it, on the tension in your abs and on the firmness of your arms.

Direction of the legs and arms with awareness that they go up is important.

Slowly lower your trunk, legs and arms.

Go through the movement several times until you feel comfortable doing it. Do not force.

Redo the entire sequence above and now keep your legs up all the time, while raising and lowering your torso and arms. You can push yourself with your arms and stretch them back as you lower them.

You decide how much to raise your arms and legs, as long as you do not compromise the neck and back.

Use your breath: inhale through the nose, keep the abdomen with a certain tension, do not bulge it; raise arms, head and trunk as far as you go, do not force yourself.

Remember to go down slowly.

RESUME: Raise your arms, head, and trunk while your legs are already raised. Do a set of 10 reps and give yourself a short break by hugging your legs and relaxing your head on the floor. The goal is to find a fluid movement that activates your abs and strengthens the muscles of your back, arms and legs at the same time.