Steven Spielberg’s next movie is called The Fabelmans and it’s about his youth

The next movie by Steven spielberg it already has a title. The Fabelsman, which will be a semi-biographical work in which we will learn about the life of the director since childhood in Arizona in the 1950s and 1960s, as announced by Slash Film. In fact, they are already looking for an actor to play Sammy, who will be the young version of Spielberg himself.

Cindy tolan, casting director, who has already worked on the remake of West Side Story, is organizing a series of auditions to choose the lead actor. The production will require two actors: a man between 14 and 18 and another between 6 and 8, both males white (because Spielberg is). The narrative requires the presence of both, as it will take a long time.

The two actors will join a cast of well-known actors. In March it was announced that Seth Rogen will be Spielberg’s “favorite uncle”, Michelle Williams will be the mother and Paul Dano (The Batman) will be the father of the director. They hope to begin filming this summer, and it will premiere in 2022.

Spielberg has co-written the film with Tony Kushner, who has already collaborated with the director in Munich, Lincoln and West Side Story. The film will be the director’s first script since he wrote Artificial Intelligence (2001).

Spielberg has always been willing to open castings for your movies, especially in recent years. There were many auditions for the title role in Ready Player One and West Side Story, which is out shortly and is aiming very high this year.