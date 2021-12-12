Steven Spielberg’s Artificial Intelligence turns 20 and is still a science fiction milestone

Steven Spielberg’s Artificial Intelligence film is 20 years old and it is still novel, strange and intriguing. This modern and haunting version of Pinocchio is one of the director’s most underrated films. But also, a center of a long debate about its importance in the science fiction genre. With its rare humanity, its harrowing journey through all the promises of a harrowing future, it is also a large-scale experiment. A painful journey through a reflection with a great look at the impossible.

The movie Artificial intelligence Steven Spielberg’s is perhaps one of his most underrated works. It is also the one that carries one of the most curious stories in the world of cinema. Written by Stanley Kubrick and ultimately filmed by Spielberg, it is the conclusion of a long uncomfortable journey through hard subjects to bear.

Especially for Kubrick, who was obsessed with his version of science fiction for years, without reaching the proposal he wanted. In the end, he gave it to the so-called King Midas of Hollywood, in an attempt to achieve an abstract goal. Spielberg then grappled with the weight of a painful narrative and also the responsibility of a complex mission.

How to bring to fruition a work designed by a man for whom science fiction was the vehicle for something more complex? How could Spielberg reconcile his optimistic and almost always friendly version on analogous subjects with Kubrick’s version?

Before Alex Garland made science fiction an existentialist reflection on screen, Kubrick was clear that this was the ultimate goal of the genre. In the same way that the literary thing, science fiction was destined to show the worst and the best of the human being.

Kubrick began to think about the possibility of transferring the moral and ethical moral under the classic tale Pinocchio to something slightly twisted. After all, by 2001, the debate about its consequences, scope and significance was already important. And Kubrick took it as something harder to take in. On the way, the director who filmed the foundation Odyssey in space and it changed film science fiction forever, it asked itself new questions. And some more uncomfortable than others.

Steven Spielberg’s Artificial Intelligence: A Tour of All Contemporary Fears

The paradox in Artificial Intelligence is one: David is a robot who apparently has real feelings. But, of course, it is nothing more than programming software that allows you to create a version of reality. In fact, it’s no accident that the movie’s theatrical catchphrase was short and sad: “His love is real. But he is not.

What was destined to be the great blockbuster of the summer of 2001 was a risky experiment. But also a new point of view on what could or could not be a look at the fear of the future, technology and its risks. The film was halfway between several complex ideas.

It was science fiction in its purest form, with a considerable battery of special effects, but also, a full-blown drama. Spielberg had already conducted a similar experiment in ET the alien (1982), with an extraordinary result.

But he had done it from the good, the hope and a bittersweet ending that exalted all his characters. In Artificial intelligence the journey was different and especially more complex. David (played by the magnificent Haley Joel Osment) is obsessed with the authenticity of the flesh and the feelings. In fact, with human life in general. Also, it is thought and built to be something entirely new.

Before Ex machina raise ethical and moral questions about the life that is created, and Kubrick envisioned a self-aware robot fighting improbability. The idea had already been present in Terminator by James Cameron, but from the action version. Also in the Ash of Iam Holm in Alien (1979) by Ridley Scott. And of course, in that great foundational work of science fiction as it is Blade runner, also from Scott.

However, David, in all his disturbing fragility and in a world of millimeter cruelty, was another matter to be explored. With its air of dystopia in its purest form, but also the utopia of love made to measure, the film is a balance between both extremes. The world Kubrick envisioned, which Spielberg would later bring to the screen, is cold and devoid of human purpose. Love, sex, desire and even motherhood are in the film versions of the coldness of an automated response.

So little David, a robot that can theoretically love, is the answer to the mourning and mourning of a child loss. Or at least, the trauma of a child in the midst of a chronic illness. Spielberg had been recognized for his science fiction in which kindness was the central sense of everything he wanted to narrate.

But for the much more pessimistic Kubrick, he based his story on something more allegorical. Can technology replace the real thing? What causes that? Does possibility make us gods of blind creations? In fact, Kubrick’s argument seems akin to Masahiro Mori’s haunting valley theory of 1970.

A hypothesis that in turn is connected to Ernst Jentsch’s view of the disturbing identity. According to both views, a human being will feel a slight empathy for something with human appearance, and then feel disgust.

In fact, it is what happens with this polished and mechanized version of a child, who arrives at a home affected by a tragedy. David is a look at the way our world tries to understand its own creations. So is the android played by Jude Law, who replaces sex and intimacy. In the end, the film advances between the aspects of the human, it shows the cruelty of a world in which artificial intelligence is an incomplete premise.

It has no purpose, it makes no sense, and in the end, no story to tell.

Artificial intelligence: Steven Spielberg and human pain

Filming the movie was quite an odyssey. Kubrick began writing the script in the mid-1990s, but the idea was so ambitious that it frustrated him. In fact, the argument was rewritten at least six times until it achieved a satisfactory result. So the problem was how to carry out a similar version of the Artificial intelligence.

Kubrick’s intention was to create a real robot that would interact with the actors. He even tried to convince the artist Chris Cunningham to make a similar creation, but the Englishman explained the impossibility. Of considerable importance to Kubrick was the cast’s discomfort around their little central character.

Also, to achieve a rigid, measured and neat aesthetic, which he knew would take him years to achieve. Spielberg would later say that one of Kubrick’s big concerns was that the filming time worked against “David.” Filming of the director used to take months and even years, which could change the look of the actor who would play the robot child. In the end, it was Spielberg who convinced him to use special effects.

All in all, the film ended up becoming an awkward project that Spielberg completed, under Kubrick’s ideas. For this reason, his very strange tone and his anguished version of the lines that unite the real and the fictional.

David, more human than humans, has all of Kubrick’s wicked and bitter version of the nature of man. And also, David, who sublimates the pain of loss and becomes a broken toy of an indifferent culture, has all the melancholy of Spielberg.

In the end, both directors created a curious hybrid that opened the doors to a new kind of experimentation on science fiction. One that still has weight and importance in the way of looking at gender.

