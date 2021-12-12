Steven Spielberg to make movies with Netflix after signing deal

Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners has reached a multi-year agreement to supply movies to Netflix Inc., the company said in a statement Monday.

Amblin, a global television and film studio, will provide multiple movies per year to Netflix, according to the statement.

Spielberg, the Oscar-winning director for Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, will continue to direct films for Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures as part of a separate deal.

The financial terms of Amblin’s deal with Netflix were not disclosed.

The two companies have been collaborating for some time informally. Netflix released The Chicago 7 Trial, produced by Amblin, directed by Aaron Sorkin, a film that garnered six Oscar nominations.

“At Amblin, storytelling will always be at the center of everything we do, and from the moment Ted Sarandos (CEO of Netflix) and I started discussing a partnership, it was very clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways.

“This new avenue for our films, along with the stories we continue to tell with our lifelong Universal family and our other partners, will be incredibly satisfying for me personally, as we can embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait. to start with him, Scott and the entire Netflix team, “said Spielberg, president of Amblin Partners, in the statement shared by US media.

A couple of years ago the filmmaker drew a clear line between movies released in theaters and streamer movies. The director urged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to ban streaming releases from being Oscar-eligible. Sources close to the director, however, dispute that Spielberg once tried to block Netflix from being eligible.

He later clarified his position in a statement to the New York Times, in which he denied trying to prevent Netflix from winning an Oscar.

The new deal is a sign of the great changes taking place in Hollywood.