Steven Spielberg: his best scenes

They say that in the summer of 1976, after the premiere of Shark, many beaches in the United States were deserted. And no, it was not because of an early fall, not even because of a drop in temperatures on the east coast. That unusual image was due to the panic that Steven Spielberg’s film caused among some spectators who, although they made up hundreds of caps and stuffed animals that inaugurated the fever of the merchandising, also experienced the same sensation that a crowded room in Paris in 1895 had when witnessing The arrival of the train at the stationby the Lumière brothers. And although those attending the first screenings of Shark They did not leave their seats terrified, the terror of that sea beast that swallowed bathers advanced what masterpieces of the seventh art as Schindler’s List would confirm years later: the ability to embrace all kinds of emotions on the part of that director who began serving coffees at Universal studios.

In HBO Spain we can see the documentary Spielberg (Susan Lacy, 2017), a review of the long career of King Midas of Hollywood that has never seen images from more than 30 hours of recordings, interviews and testimonies of stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Daniel Day-Lewis, Harrison Ford, Martin Scorsese or George Lucas.

What would become of us without Steven Spielberg? It seems like a silly question, but what is more understood if we put other names in its place What would the generation of the eighties be without ET the alien? Spielberg took science fiction towards an eternal family story and for all audiences, one about understanding, empathy and friendship, but also one capable of healing in us the fear of the different, of racism. ET will be the ugliest alien in the history of cinema, and its effects are already outdated, and yet the magic of seeing Henry Thomas and the aforementioned puppet in the shape of excrement rise on a bike in front of the moon is still pure food for the soul.

Between that we recommend the documentary and that one day as the author of phrases such as “telephone” and “my house” was released, to serve as an accompaniment and with the immense pain of leaving out the peak moments of his career in films such as Jurassic Park, Munich or Encounters in the third phase, we review in the video above four moments that explain the reason for that carousel of emotions that Spielberg supposes: from the terror of Shark, going through the adventures of Indiana Jones and the immersive action cinema of Saving Private Ryan, until that unforgettable end of ET with which Spielberg continues to cry generations and generations that have stopped seeing aliens as invading forces. Because here, the only alien is him …

