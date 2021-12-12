Steven Spielberg-Directed Movie Introduces New Sneak Peek

The official trailer arrived at the delivery of the Oscar awards but, just two months after its premiere, a new advance It was published to calm the anxiety of moviegoers. Is about West side story, the musical that will be directed by Steven spielberg and that it will function as a new adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-winning screenplay. Check out the trailer here!

In 1957, Love without barriers –as it is translated for Latin America- it arrived for the first time to the tables and four years later it had its film adaptation starring Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn. Times have changed so, respecting the original story so compelling, a renewed cast will be coordinated by one of the greatest exponents of the film industry in a new version.

Its premiere is scheduled for the December 9 in the theaters, after several months of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, 60 years after the launch of the film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins The film is coming that tells the classic story of rivalries and youth love in New York City, which in turn is inspired by Romeo and Juliet from Shakespeare.

Why West side story is it so remembered? In 1961, he received the award for best film, direction, supporting actor, supporting actress, artistic direction, music, sound, costumes, photography and editing by the Academy. And with this remake, your new team will seek to repeat history. The endearing musical will star Rachel zegler How maria, Ansel Elgort like Tony, Ariana DeBose like Anita and David alvarez like Bernardo.

Likewise, the rest of the cast will be completed with Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank) and Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke). But that’s not all, because Rita Moreno –from the original film – will return after being awarded an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, a Tony and a Peabody to produce the film and play Valentina, the owner of the corner store where Tony works.