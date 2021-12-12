Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks Build a World War II US Military Air Base for Next Series | News from Mexico

UNITED KINGDOM.- After filming began last February, it was revealed that Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks They have built a WWII military airbase, the Daily Mail reported.

The British media stressed that initially it had been said that HBO wanted to make the Spielberg and Hank series, but rumors emerged that since 2012.

It was initially reported that HBO had planned to televise the series, when the rumors first surfaced nearly a decade ago in 2012, by 2019 it was revealed that Apple TV had made a deal with the production companies of Spielberg and Hanks for the series.

Construction began last February and among the actors who will participate in the plot are Callum Turner, Austin Butler, Anthony Boyle and the son of Jude Law, Rafferty.

Construction site

In preparation for production of the anticipated show, a WWII-era base was built in the green hills of Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, on the site of a disused university and hotel, according to the publication.

Nissen’s cabins and buildings are life-size and are complemented by numerous United States Army vehicles, which were built and imported for filming beginning in 2022.

“Masters Of The Air” is based on Donald L. Miller’s book, “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.”

According to Deadline Hollywood, the series will consist of ten episodes and will have a profit of 200 million dollars, while the Hollywood Reporter states that there are nine episodes of 250 million dollars.

The construction of the airbase is said to cost £ 5 million, the equivalent of $ 6.95 million.

The description of the series that was published in the Daily Mail highlights that the story recounts the exploits of the Eighth Air Force of the United States Army during World War II, which led to war with Hitler and the bombing of Berlin, Hanover and Dresden, destroying enemy targets like railway facilities and oil refineries.