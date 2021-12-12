STALKER 2 map size and duration revealed, among other interesting details

During this 2022 great games coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X | S, including STALKER 2. The incredible new title of GSC Game World left us all speechless with its latest and spectacular gameplay that we witnessed during the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference during E3 2021.

Although, while we wait for April 28, 2022, the developer has revealed to us through NeoGAF the size of the map and the duration of STALKER 2, as well as other very interesting details. The STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl map will be quite large, since its dimensions will be 64Km². Refering to STALKER 2 duration, completing it will take us more than 100 hours.

This would be the gigantic download size of STALKER 2

In addition to the size and duration of STALKER 2, we have also known that the Zone has evolved, since a long time has passed, the structures have collapsed, etc. The wildlife has also mutated and the anomalies are back, being more dangerous and varied. It has also been commented that equipment can be damaged or destroyed depending on conditions, such as crossing an anomaly field. While we play, we may suffer side effects from not sleeping or eating, which will be solved in different ways. We remind you that STALKER 2 It will arrive on Xbox, PC and Game Pass on April 28, 2022.