‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Jamie Foxx was going to be this superhero in the MCU and you sure did not know – movie news

Before being one of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man nemesis in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, Jamie Foxx was considered to be one of the heroes of the MCU. We tell you more about it.

The return of Jamie foxx as Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home It is an entrance ticket to see again Andrew Garfield as one of the three spideys within the MCU. It was a headache in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro Menace, and now with Stark Industries technology it promises to be twice as dangerous in Tom Holland’s Peter Parker continuing universe.

We already saw it in the second trailer, now, we will testify if it becomes double trouble in the last and final third trailer with a view to film premiere, December 15, being one of the five (of the six villains) that could make up the Sinister Six. We have faith in Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, For the most dangerous spider hunting party to sneak into the welcome to the multiverse and spider-verse.

Ah, we were with Foxx. The emotion of seeing Spidey in danger and surrounded by all his enemies loses us, we feel it. Before accepting the malevolent role of Max Dillon, the true identity of the future leader of the Emissaries of Evil, the group to face Spider-Man and Daredevil (that will be another story), it was nothing to be Luke Cage. Columbia Pictures offered him the role because he had the rights to the character..

‘Spider-Man: No way home’: Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx explain why they returned to the MCU

Unfortunately, Jamie was left with the desire, because the project did not prosper because it was not fully known by the marvelitas. Remember that many of them are not usually readers or are only attracted to the MCU and DCEU movies. And the actor gained recognition for a niche and biographical film, Ray, in 2004, where he brings to life the genius and historical musician Ray Charles. Then, Miami Vice, The Kingdom and, your entrance ticket to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Django Without Chains, by Quentin Tarantino.

It didn’t work out because, you know, for this type of project you need a certain degree of popularity. I made ‘Django’ and got it.



Sony Pictures This is what he looks like in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.



That was told to IGN during the release of the Blu-ray and DVD of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It leaves us thinking that the project of Luke cage, now in the hands of Marvel Television and available at Netflix, was a priority for the development of the universe of the House of Ideas in cinema and the small screen. Although, perhaps, lColumbia’s proposal was not so attractive like the series with two seasons released in 2016 and 2018.

‘Spider-Man: No way home’: The best versions of the Green Goblin that we could see in the Spider-Verse

And let’s face it, Mike Colter not the great face known to the public. What’s more, Foxx was much more familiar than him, hardly the protagonist of an unpopular series, The Good Wife. Nothing against Colter, because he plays a great role in the show and in his appearances in Jessica Jones and The Defenders, it is only wise to mention it to intuit that, indeed, Columbia had no idea how to adapt it correctly.



Sony Pictures Jamie Foxx didn’t want to go back to being a blue Electro.



Foxx will make his directorial debut for another MCU star, Robert Downey Jr., who he directs in his sports comedy All-Star Weekend, the journey of two friends to see their idols, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, in an all-star game. Supposedly, the actor behind our deceased Tony Stark will play a Mexican … Net? At least that’s what crazy Foxx said on a show with Jimmy Kimmel. The film does not have a release date yet, but the cast promises: Eva Longoria, Gerard Butler, Benicio del Toro, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Snoop Dogg.