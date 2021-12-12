Sore throat: 5 home remedies that will help you overcome it right away

The winter is yet to come and low temperatures are already present in much of the country, and with it comes the appearance of diseases common this season; from flu, influenza or colds. One of the most common symptoms is throat pain, which can become very annoying and anticipate other conditions. However, a timely intervention before this discomfort helps to avoid an aggravation or evolution to another discomfort.

All without exception have experienced the symptom sore throat, ranging from itching, leading to a constant need to stimulate this area of ​​the body which can lead to irritation and the subsequent burning sensation, which are not pleasant at all, sometimes becomes one more symptom that can anticipate a cold or a more serious virus.

However, in most cases where the throat pain becomes present, you can find relief and a prompt solution without the need to go to a doctor to assist you, although in a context like the one we live in, in the midst of a pandemic, doubts can jump and many will undoubtedly resort to a specialist to review. In case you only present the discomfort of irritation and burning in your throat, we share five home remedies that will surely help you overcome this discomfort right away.

5 home remedies that will help you overcome a sore throat

Symptoms of a sore throat range from itching, irritation, and a burning sensation. PHOTO: Twitter

Gargle with salt water: As a solution to your discomfort you can gargle with salt dissolved in warm waterThis will help soothe irritation in your throat as the salt draws mucus out of the inflamed tissue and helps relieve discomfort. To prepare it, it is recommended to combine 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of table salt with 4 to 8 ounces of warm water. You have to stir the salt in the liquid until it dissolves and then make gargle with the mixture for several seconds and then spit. Do this procedure several times a day. Lozenges to suck: In pharmacies, and even in some “corner” shops, they usually sell freely tablets for the throat, which contain menthol, which is an effective ingredient that helps to numb the tissue of your throat, which provides temporary relief from burning and pain. This type of lozenge helps to increase saliva production and helps to maintain wet throat. Of course, do not forget that these pills are not enough to relieve a sore throat in more serious cases, so you may also need to go to a consultation. Over-the-counter pain relievers: According to information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus cause a sore throat, so they cannot be treated with antibiotics, since these only they kill the bacteria. That is why you can resort to over-the-counter pain relievers, which are medicines non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen or naproxen, as they help reduce inflammation and swelling in the throat, and can even relieve pain or itching that you usually feel. Tea with honey: Another of the home remedies that you can use to relieve your sore throat is to drink a hot tea sweetened with honey, as the tea will help you hydrate your throat. So it is suggested that for the next time you have this discomfort, make yourself a cup of tea, preferably green, as it works as an antibacterial, analgesic and it is a rich source of antioxidants. It will also help you reduce inflammation. Honey, meanwhile, will help you as it is an effective suppressant of cough. Steam shower: If you don’t already have a humidifier, you can reap the benefits of humid air just by breathing in the steam during a hot shower; This will help reduce the inflammation in your throat. Another option is to generate steam by running very hot water in a sink. When doing so, it is recommended to place a towel over your head and lean over the sink to breathe the steam. Breathe deeply for several minutes and repeat as many times as you consider necessary; this procedure will help you relieve annoyance in your throat and you will certainly feel better.

You can also boil some water in a pot for 30 minutes to increase the humidity in your home. PHOTO: Twitter

In addition to these suggestions, it is also recommended to purchase a humidifier, which will provide you humid air It will help soothe inflamed tissue in your nose and throat. You can also boil some water in a pot for 30 minutes to increase the humidity in your house. To do this, just add a tablespoon of menthol ointment, type Vick VapoRub, to the boiling water and in this way you will fill the air with the decongestant aromas of the menthol. Try some of these recommendations and say goodbye to the annoying throat pain.

KEEP READING:

3 perfect teas for this cold season and help the immune system

Cold Front: These medicinal plants can help you avoid colds or respiratory diseases

What to do to prevent diseases in the cold season? 8 useful tips