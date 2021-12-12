Sofía Vergara’s secret to maintain her spectacular figure at almost 50 years of age

Frazer Harrison / gettyimages



Sometimes we get sleepy just reading the exercise routines that some celebrities follow religiously to achieve an enviable body. Daily, long, demanding workouts and with super controlled diets. We don’t blame you if you see that and think, “No thanks!”

Luckily, some actresses like Jennifer Aniston and, in this case, Sofía Vergara, show us that staying in shape does not always require a great sacrifice. What’s more, Sofía is an example that even by giving yourself your culinary treats and laziness in exercising, you can get a body like the one she showed off in Women’s Heatlh in September 2017.

The first great tip to have a spectacular body is:

# 1 Loving you just the way you are

In an interview with Women’s health, Sofía explained that when they tell her that she looks like someone in her twenties, she denies it. Because skin changes, we all change, and there is nothing wrong with that. We must first accept ourselves as we are and then become the best version of ourselves.

# 2 Eat what you want, but with measure

Jennifer Yates, Sofía Vergara’s trainer, tells her clients that being healthy doesn’t mean feeling guilty about everything they crave to eat. Conversely, when we over-restrict ourselves by “not breaking the diet,” we become even more obsessed with those last two slices of pizza that are still in the fridge.

Everything is in balance. Maybe just eat one of those slices and prepare a fresher, lighter meal the next day. During the week, eat a diet that would make any nutritionist proud. That way you won’t feel guilty or anything serious will happen if you eat a slice of chocolate cake along with your coffee on Saturday.

# 3 Don’t you love exercise? You are not alone

Sofia joked in her interview with Women’s health and said that she is in a bad mood two hours before starting her training, during it and when it ends too, because she knows it will not be the last. So he opted to use his home gym 3-4 times a week.

Jennifer Yates told Marie Claire that she and Sofia do a lot of squats. They are simple, but effective. We can all do them in our homes, even with one chair is enough.

A 25-a-day routine is enough to get you started and start building stamina. The abs and push-ups are also allies for those who want to get in shape without leaving their home. The key is to do them correctly.

Don’t you like running but feel like you have to because all fit people do? Sofia also doesn’t love going for a run, so she chooses to walk. Yates recommends a walk on a plane that is 6 to 8% elevated. Enough to make an effort greater than just taking a walk.

If you are a fan of Sofía Vergara, play the video to learn everything about her love story.

