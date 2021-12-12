Selena Gomez tells what is the philosophy behind her makeup line: ‘I have been a victim of wanting to change my face’

Award-winning singer-songwriter Selena Gomez spoke sincerely in a press of Rare Beauty that highlights your desire to create products for people “they don’t want to work.”

The press review was in preparation for the spring collection of 2022 which was released last month.

Related news

To celebrate her new product, Gomez even sat down with reporters and revealed her personal beauty philosophy during a candid talk.

According to People magazine, she was quoted as saying: “I’ve been doing makeup since I was 7 years old and I feel like that has bothered me.”

“I had professionals doing my makeup and all of a sudden I looked 25 when I was 16 and it was crazy. And then I felt too young all the time … It just made me question my own beauty for what it was.”

The entrepreneur also explained her motivations behind the launch and admitted that she has created Rare Beauty for those who find “unreachable” conventional campaigns.

He also added: “I’ve been the victim of wanting to change my face, and I think the most rewarding part of creating this line is that we create a place for people who don’t necessarily want to do their job. They just want to embrace who they are and what they have, and that was always very important. “

Before concluding, he also went on to say: “It’s kind of a mind, body and soul. That’s why I wanted the brand to be there for girls and men and for those who feel that it’s okay not to look like others.”