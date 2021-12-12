Selena Gomez tells what is the philosophy behind her makeup line: ‘I have been a victim of wanting to change my face’

Award-winning singer-songwriter Selena Gomez spoke sincerely in a press of Rare Beauty that highlights your desire to create products for people “they don’t want to work.”

The press review was in preparation for the spring collection of 2022 which was released last month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker