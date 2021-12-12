Selena Gomez begins filming the second season of Only Murders in the Building

In a new interview with Variety magazine, Selena Gomez not only confirmed the second season of the Hulu / Star + series Only Murders in The Building, but also offered a small sneak peek at the show’s upcoming season.

The 29-year-old actress and singer and her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin recently returned to work and began filming the new episodes.

That’s what he said: “It’s great because personally in my life, since I started season 1 and doing season 2, I’ve changed a lot. I know it’s a small amount of time, but I think it dragged on to Mabel. If anything, there is something more sophistication about it. His style improves. She is super cool. I cut my hair. So it’s a new beginning for Mabel, “he said about his character.

Another season was casually released, but then John [Hoffman, co-creador] began to spit out these ideas and, indeed, they have come true. When I was reading it, I was very surprised because this is so different, but it’s what makes the show so great. They did a great job creating another story, ”he says.

Grammy nominated

Selena was recently nominated for a Grammy and revealed her reaction upon learning:

“I cried. I cried a lot because it is something that not only means a lot to me, but also to my family and my heritage. I worked really hard to try to make that sound as authentic and lifelike as possible. It was a lot harder to make than any album I’ve ever made. And it was really a challenge, ”he says.

