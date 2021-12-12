See how Billie Eilish directs a “hip-hop nativity scene” in a sketch for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Billie Eilish was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, and her performances included conducting a “hip-hop nativity” – check out the video below:

In the sketch, Eilish was joined by Heidi Gardner as they attempted to update the story of Jesus’ birth by teaching a group of actors how to twerk, strut, and dance on the pole. In the final scene, Hamilton’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is said to direct the full film version. Eilish also appeared as a dancing nurse in a TikTok sketch, while her brother Finneas made a cameo appearance.

Elsewhere, Eilish starred opposite Kate Mckinnon in “Lonely Christmas Ad,” a story of a “touching Christmas dinner invitation that takes an unexpected turn,” the soundtrack of which was Slow Moving Millie’s version of “Please, Please. , Please Let Me Get What I Want “by The Smith. In keeping with the holiday spirit, Eilish sang “Santa Song,” a 1960s-inspired glam pop song about awkward encounters with Santa.

You can see all four below:

Eilish re-teamed with Mckinnon and Finneas for Hotel Ad and helped Kyle Mooney see the true meaning of Christmas at Kyle’s Holiday. Eilish also played an improv musician alongside Aristotle Athari. Take a look at the sketches below:

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Eilish has already started work on her third album.

In an interview with Rolling Stone to promote their own new album, ‘Optimist’, brother and creative partner Finneas said that he and Eilish were “really excited to get started” on the latter’s third album. When asked how far they’ve come in the creative process, O’Connell said they had “interesting skeletons” of songs written, but they weren’t “sure what animals they are.”

He went on to say that even if the album was finished before Eilish’s next world tour, “Happier Than Ever”, it would not be released until after that concert series. “You don’t want to step on the feet of an album like that. I think when you do that you make your material mean less.”

Eilish and O’Connell will be touring “Happier Than Ever” throughout 2022. They will perform in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, with six shows at the O2 in London.