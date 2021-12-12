Scientists reveal the best conditions to see this year’s brightest comet, which will pass close to Earth on December 12

When Leonard is at its closest, it will reach its maximum luminosity and will have at least two tails: one of dust and one of gas, astronomers predict.

Comet C / 2021 A1, considered the brightest of 2021, will reach its closest point to Earth on December 12 and can be seen with the naked eye, according to the Federal Space Agency of Russia Roscosmos.

On December 12, the star, also known as Leonard, will be in its perigee, that is, at the point of its orbit closest to Earth, only 35,005,384 kilometers from our planet. It is expected that, at that time, the comet reaches its maximum luminosity and that it has at least two tails: one for dust and one for gas.

To be able to appreciate the passage of C / 2021 A1 without any special equipment, the sky must be dark and clear. The most important moment will be at sunset, after sunset. However, Leonard can also be observed between 5 and 6 in the morning, say the Russian scientists.

From mid-December, the comet will no longer be visible to the inhabitants of the northern hemisphere. It will move towards the southern hemisphere of the celestial sphere and the further it is from the Earth the better it will be observed. Thus, it will be visible in the southern areas at dusk until December 20 or 25.

Comet Leonard, with a hyperbolic trajectory, was discovered on January 3 of this year by astronomer Gregory J. Leonard at the Mount Lemmon Observatory, in Arizona, USA.