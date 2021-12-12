Scarlett Johansson and the most powerful women in the industry who have a fortune – New Woman

It takes a lot to succeed in Hollywood as an actress, but it is several women who have worked their way to the top, topping the charts of popularity and accumulated fortune.

Although the lists vary, the names of these famous are recurring since throughout their trajectory they have been increasing their net worth. Whether on television or film, they have the formula to succeed.

Scarlett Johansson

The actress was recently crowned Actress of the Year for her role in Black Widow. She has shown that she is much more than just a pretty face as she has been able to take on powerful roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also in dramatic films like Marriage Story. She has made a fortune of $ 165 million dollars, being the role of Black Widow what has left him the most. The actress increased her salary from $ 400,000, for her first appearance in Iron Man 2, to $ 15 million in Infinity War and Endgame, according to Yahoo! News. He also recently made $ 20 million for his character’s first solo film. However, he did not sit idly by in the face of an injustice with the screening of the film and ended up suing Disney + for not reaching at least 50 million dollars due to its simultaneous transmission and its launch at the box office.

Sofia vergara

Sofia Vergara’s net worth is approximately $ 180 million. The Colombian has earned everyone’s respect with her charisma and acting talent, especially with her participation in Modern family.

She is funny, smart, beautiful, and became one of the most popular figures on television. Sofía knows that trust is key so she is not afraid to show herself as she is nor is she allowed to be carried away by what they will say about her style or way of acting, much less her origins.

Reese witherspoon

Reese witherspoon has been characterized by starring in stories of strong, intelligent women who do not leave anyone. He has a net worth of $ 400 million, according to Forbes estimates. She also has her producer Hello Sunshine.

In 2015, Witherspoon launched her own clothing line called Draper james, whose designs are inspired by its southern roots. emphasize southern roots.

The name is in honor of Witherspoon’s grandparents Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon and includes a wide range of clothing, accessories, and home decor.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $ 250 million. The Australian actress and producer has received multiple awards, including an Oscar, two Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

She is primarily known for her performance in “Days of Thunder,” “Far and Away,” “Batman Forever,” Eyes Wide Shut, “and” Moulin Rouge! “

“You start out with big dreams and I mean big dreams artistically. You want to work with the best directors alive, make a great movie. I wanted to make a great love story, I wanted to make a great epic and then you realize that the truth is that it is very difficult to make a great movie. It’s hard to get a great role. Those high expectations turn into realism pretty quickly. ”

Jennifer Aniston

In addition to her acting career, she is a producer and philanthropist with a net worth of $ 300 million. At this point, it probably goes without saying that Jennifer Aniston is one of the most famous and sought-after comedy actresses in Hollywood.

She consistently earns $ 20 million per year from acting and endorsements. She is probably even more famous for her role in comedy Friends, but it is a fact that his name is synonymous with success.