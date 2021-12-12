Salma Hayek and the emotional tribute to Carmen Salinas after her death

After the unfortunate departure of Carmen Salinas placeholder image As a result of the stroke that she suffered a few weeks ago, show business turned to displays of affection for the lead actress, recognizing her important contributions to show business. Among them, the message that Salma Hayek He has dedicated it to the iconic artist, who through her social networks could not help but remember the great work of the actress, as well as the great legacy she has left through all her successes in film, television and theater.

Through her Instagram profile, Salma shared a photograph of Carmen Salinas in which she can be seen dressed in the uniform of the Chivas del Guadalajara soccer team and wearing a charro hat. At the bottom of the image, Hayek dedicated a nice message to the late artist. “How are we going to miss our Carmelita”, You can read at the beginning of his words with which he has decided to pay tribute to the late actress.

Salma Hayek continued with her message, acknowledging all the emotions that Carmen made her feel through her work, deeply regretting the death of the renowned actress, who stood out for her long and outstanding artistic career. “How many laughs and how many memories. Rest in peace the great Carmen”, The protagonist of films like Eternals concluded moved, thus concluding her emotional tribute to Salinas.

Without a doubt, the talent and charisma of Carmelita Salinas, as she was known in the entertainment world, led her to stand out not only in Mexico, but throughout Latin America and even in Hollywood, where she had the opportunity to participate in important productions such as was the movie Man on fire, where he shared credits with Denzel Washington, who remembers seeing first-hand Carmen’s great talent. “Everyone knows that she is a huge star. She is a great lady. Many people told me about her, a soap opera star …“Washington commented in an interview from the past taken up about the death of the actress by Televisa Espectáculos.

A star goes out

It was on December 9 when the family of Carmen Salinas shared a statement through their social networks in which they confirmed the unfortunate news of the departure of the also producer. “With deep sorrow, we inform you that the first actress Carmen Salinas has passed away today, December 9, 2021”, Indicates the statement in its first lines. “Details about the funeral services will be informed later,” adds the text signed by the Salinas family. “We appreciate all the messages of support and expressions of respect towards our family. As well as the expressions of affection and prayers that they offered to our beloved Carmelita Salinas”, Concludes the message. It should be noted that on the afternoon of this Saturday, December 11, a body tribute was held at the Monument to the Mother, in Mexico City, where a mass was held in which all the fans could participate. of Carmelita, plus some co-workers like the producer Juan Osorio and the actor Rafael Inclan.

