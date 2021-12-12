Ryan Gosling could join the DC Comics cinematic universe

Ryan gosling He is one of the most acclaimed actors in recent years, because thanks to his roles in musical and drama-romance films, he has managed to be one of the most influential, whose films are always a success.

Also, despite his success, he has been one of the few actors considered to be ‘gallants’ who has refused on more than one occasion to be part of a superhero project, however this could have changed.

After the confirmation that he agreed to be Ken in the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie, it was said that he is already in talks with DC Comics to take a role in an undisclosed project.

Ryan Gosling about to join the DC universe

It is still unknown what the actor’s project would be



Although at the moment it is not known for which film or role the actor could arrive, it is speculated that among the possibilities is Booster Gold, Green Lantern, Atom, Saiden, or even some villain like Manchester Black, however the project is kept secret.

It is worth mentioning that the DC Comics Extended Universe had already tried to recruit Gosling in the past, specifically for the role of Joker in Suicide Squad, however the actor rejected it because he had to be contractually bound to make several films.

DC Comics further extends its universe

Ryan Gosling could play a hero or a villain



Meanwhile, the actor’s popularity continues to rise, which could prompt Marvel to offer a better deal to Ryan gosling to recruit him before something is done with DCHowever, they too have been rejected in the past, as the role of Dr. Strange was initially for him.

At the moment the actor has not given more information, as it was said that he is only in talks, although after his film The Gray Man with the Russo Brothers and Chris Evans, it is possible that he is already more familiar with superhero cinema.

