Rihanna joins the pixie cut that will triumph this summer

Short and layered manes. It is the most repeated look after confinement because it is versatile, comfortable and modern. Cuts like the mullet or the pixie cut triumph this season and there are already many celebrities who advocate this tenure. The last to join has been Rihanna.

The Barbadian singer has chosen to cut her losses to show off a fresh mane this summer. Although she has not yet shown it on her social networks, the paparazzi have been able to photograph her walking through the streets of New York with the new look.





The cut is risky but very common among artists who frequently change their hairstyle with the help of wigs and extensions. Rihanna wears it without bangs and with many well-distributed layers to give it if you want volume or even comb it back with the famous and also wet effect trend.