Rihanna is the new “queen” of Barbados. Farewell to Elizabeth II!

The queen arrived in Barbados and is no longer exactly Elizabeth II. Rihanna She is considered the new queen of the Caribbean island, which declared its independence from the United Kingdom and became the youngest Republic in the world. The singer and businesswoman was proclaimed National Heroine of her native country, one more achievement for your list of accumulated successes.

Rihanna was born in Barbados in 1988. Her poor parents offered the artist a childhood marked by drug and alcohol abuse by her father, as well as physical and psychological abuse. It was on this island that music producer Evan Rogers discovered the diva when she was singing with two of her classmates. The rest is history, her growth as an artist and as a businesswoman, without ever forgetting her island, has led her to become a musical and business reference. Therefore, at the time of declaring itself Republic, who else but Rihanna to become a National Heroine?

For almost 400 years Barbados has belonged to the United Kingdom and Queen Elizabeth II was its head of state, until last Monday, November 29, when the transfer of powers to the new president of the Republic of Barbados, Sandra Mason, by Prince Charles. The new president named Rihanna as National Heroine, received with applause and ovations in the Heroes’ Square in Bridgetown.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation with your deeds and actions and do good wherever you go.“, Wished her the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, in reference to the song” Diamonds “by the artist, at the time she was named a national heroine for” having a leadership in the imagination of the world through the search for the excellence with their creativity, discipline and extraordinary commitment to the land of their birth. “The previous person to receive the title was former cricketer Garfield St. Aubrun Sobers, 20 years ago. A total of 11 people have been honored as heroes of Barbados since 1998.

Rihanna is the second woman in Barbadian history to be named a National Hero after religious leader Sarah Ann Gill, who died in 1866. For such a great honor the artist donned a Bottega Veneta dress in burnt orange with a halter neck, combined with brown heels, accompanying her outfit with braided hair.

The ‘Umbrella’ interpreter has won nine Grammy Awards, the stages miss her and her fans are still waiting for a new album by the diva, who is working on his next album with the reissue on colored vinyl under the name RihIssue.

Although he has not offered a concert for more than 4 years, the singer is very busy in her work as a businesswoman with its ‘Fenty Beauty’ line of cosmetics and the ‘Savage X Fenty’ lingerie brand, with an innovative concept of inclusion of all sizes and genders. Rihanna was already the queen as a singer and businesswoman, now she is also the queen of Barbados.