Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift among the most POWERFUL women in the world in 2021, according to Forbes

Every time we are closer to the end of another year and with it the editorial lists that celebrate the most relevant of the year have not stopped appearing in different media, as Forbes recently did, when publishing its list of the 100 most powerful women of 2022, same in which they included Rihanna, Beyoncé Y Taylor Swift.

On the one hand, Beyoncé She has become one of the most award-winning and relevant singers in the contemporary music industry and the success of each launch or venture she presents is proof of this. In addition, RihannaAlthough it has not updated its music catalog for a while, it has not stopped reaping achievements with Fenty and the variants of that brand.

Related news

Similarly, Taylor Swift He managed to exceed all expectations by, after losing the rights to most of his discography, deciding to re-record each of his LPs, which had an outstanding reception among his fans. That is why Forbes magazine has recognized these women of music.

Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are among the most powerful women of 2021, according to Forbes magazine

In its editorial list entitled “The World’s Most Powerful Women 2021”, the American publication has made a compendium of the most influential female personalities in various environments of society and the sound industry, Rihanna, Beyoncé Y Taylor Swift they have been the only three considered.

Related news

The singer of “You Belong With” appears at number 78 due to the re-recordings of her record productions, the launch of two unreleased albums during 2020, the proliferation of her creativity manifested during 2020 and the promotion of equality that she projected to through his single “You Need To Calm Down”.

The next one at the top is Beyoncé, who occupies the position number 76, thanks to his successful world tours, the recording of his documentary concert released in 2019, his contributions to fashion and also the power of Jay-Z in entertainment.







Rihanna was ranked by Forbes later, in the 68th place, as the Barbadian has turned her fortune into billions of dollars thanks to Fenty Beauty, her makeup brand and other forays into the world of lingerie and apparel, in addition to her impact in the musical field.

What do you think about the consideration of Taylor Swift, Rihanna Y Beyoncé among the 100 most powerful women of 2021? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists,