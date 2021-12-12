Review of “Love in the Mountains”, with Emily Blunt, a film from the last century

Rosemary (Emily Blunt) and Anthony (Jamie Dornan) are two neighbors who have stayed together throughout their lives, their parents have neighboring farms and have solved the future of both in unison, a destination where domestic and farm chores they are an inescapable mandate for both of us.

In those obligations acquired, and without wanting to, they have accompanied each other through thick and thin, but in that proximity there was something else, that which gives the film its title, although it never ends showing itself, that is, a love in the mountains. , but without love.

While she held high expectations about the possibility of having something with him, he looked elsewhere because the fear of commitment overwhelmed him. But with the passing of the years and the vicissitudes of life, the reunion between the two can mean not only the possibility of not being alone, but, mainly, the possibility of keeping under their belts the paths that each of their families own.

The director stops to describe them with detail and precision, each one with its follies and vices, and also with its objectives and desires, although a connection with nature, little explained, could change its destiny from one moment to the next.

Love in the mountains (Wild Mountain Thyme, 2020), a film adaptation of the work also written by John Patrick Shanley, loses in its transposition the romantic essence and passion that should transcend the screen, with this love story for years that never ends up being enhanced, and that, its main flaw, lies in the disconnection between the main characters, who are perceived to be uncomfortable and little connected with the roles.

Filmed with skill, but without a soul, the film recalls old telefilms of the Hallmark signal, which knew, even with their own signal, to narrate syrupy and baroque stories of impossible love that always ended with a happy ending, proposals from the last century and that here, once again, they are repeated, in a film that reiterates that formula.

Here that finishing touch will also be present, but due to the lack of credibility of the story, the little chemistry between Blunt and Dornan, there is a dramatic progression that never advances, and that jumping between plateaus, ends up losing the opportunity to even maybe play with the wonderful nature of Ireland, where the story takes place, to add exoticism and beauty to the screen.

The aforementioned Blunt and Dornan are joined by Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm, among others, who try to play the proposed game, but who also fail to consolidate, not even with their trade, a story that advances and regresses many times and that never, never , he realizes it.