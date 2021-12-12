Renewed! Cardi B wore an incredible look in her latest release announcement

UNITED STATES.- Three days ago, Cardi B announced his return to music with a new collaboration. It is about his participation in a song with the trap band “Migos “, which he anticipated would be released today. So this afternoon he shared this new release on his account Instagram. But not only that, she also uploaded a video of her singing and dancing to this single.

The American singer was very excited about this new single in conjunction with this band. Also, keep in mind that she is a friend of the members of this band. First, he shared a short preview of “Type Shit “, with a 10-second video on his Instagram profile. “Let’s go! So proud of you guys. They were working very hard !! Link in bio ”, he wrote at the bottom of the publication.

This short preview reached more than two million views in less than 24 hours. In addition, he had more than 5,000 comments where his followers were eager to hear this new collaboration. Finally, when the song premiered Cardi B, uploaded a video where it is shown dancing and singing. In this one, she wore two different and extravagant looks.

On the one hand, the celebrity chose a black bodysuit, which reveals the tattoos on her legs, combined with sunglasses of the same color and some chains. He also sported a hairstyle with curlers and a new brunette in his hair. Her other outfit is a catsuit that covers her from the chest to the ankles. This one has a pattern with the colors blue, light blue and white.

She also chose glasses for this look, in the shape of a heart and with the same colors as her clothes. She also showed off her classic long nails, which changed color for each of her outfits. This video had more than half a million views in just 24 minutes, and around 2,500 comments. In the footer of the post, Cardi B wrote: “TYPE SHIT !! CULTURE 3 is now available. Link in bio ”.