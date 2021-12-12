Rebound exhausts beds in intensive care

The rebound in positive cases of Covid-19, due in part to the omicron variant, has pushed hospital capacity to the limit in the El Paso region, where data from the Texas Department of Health confirm that only two beds are available to provide care intensive, it was reported.

“The situation that exists in our hospitals is very worrying because we continue to see an increasing number of people who need hospitalization due to Covid-19 and we know that in our locality we do not have abundant health resources and they are very limited”, said Héctor Ocaranza, City and County Health authority.

The information updated at 1:00 p.m. (Central Time), on Saturday, December 11, indicates that in the Trauma Service Area I (TSA I), which is made up of the counties of El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson, the number of cases has taken over hospital facilities due to the need for specialized medical care.

The resurgence of Covid-19 in the territory of Texas has put health systems in extreme circumstances, since in the aforementioned TSA I, which has an estimated population of 871,047 people, there are no beds or staff to give intensive attention to the onslaught of the pandemic.

The information that emerged in the state capital puts the Health authorities on alert, at the time that the cases of 415 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been confirmed, and who are receiving medical attention.

The breakdown of these cases has been reported as follows: 20 cases of pediatric patients who have been admitted, 289 adult patients in general population beds, and 106 who remain under consideration in intensive care units.

In fact, in the last 24 hours the Texas Department of Health confirmed that 51 new positive patients have been admitted.

Of the population that suffers from Covid-19 and is hospitalized, a total of 58 are connected to ventilators to be assisted in their breathing given the advance of the severity of their condition.

The state health authority maintains that in TSA I there are only 2 beds suitable for adults in Intensive Care Units, 8 for minors, and 200 general hospital beds with staff in case of an eventuality, as well as 282 ventilators.

Given this situation, the Texas Department of Health confirmed that in other areas of the state there is a capacity of up to 524 beds available for adults in Intensive Care Units, which opens the possibility that if required, seriously ill patients can be transferred to hospitals in other cities.

Situation in the County

The El Paso County Health Department announced on Saturday that there are 7,333 positive cases of Covid-19, of which 415 remain hospitalized and 106 in Intensive Care at local medical centers.

As of December 11, 549 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, exclusively in the El Paso area, which brings the historical accumulated of cases to 168,03 positive cases.

At the close of this edition, 5 deaths due to Covid-19 have been added to the number of deaths, which to date total 2,927.

The fact of the rebound in cases in adults between 20 and 29 years of age stands out, which is the segment of the population that has registered the highest number of confirmed positive results with 33,486.

Meanwhile, the segment of adults from 30 to 39 years of age follows in the second instance with 27,707 positive cases.

The city of El Paso maintains the highest number of accumulated positive cases with 148,933, followed by Horizon City with 3,556 positive cases, Socorro with 3,435, San Elizario with 3,037 and Canutillo with 2,818.

Still on the list are Fabens with 1,963, Clint with 1,659, Anthony with 1,315, Tornillo with 875, Vinton with 397 and Montana Vista with 75.