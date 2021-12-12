Reasons in favor of León and Atlas to be champions of the Apertura 2021

ESPN presents historical, sports and even romantic reasons to think that León and Atlas will raise the title of the Apertura 2021

León and Atlas gave a show in the first leg final and the ‘Fiera’ gained a slight advantage with a 3 to 2 victory at home, but there are still 90 minutes left and the champion will be defined at the Jalisco Stadium this Sunday.

Next, in ESPN Digital we leave you the reasons why each team can be a champion. Some are historical, some sporty, and some border on the romantic.

Good year to break the drought

Curiously, 2021 was a watershed for many teams in different disciplines, as many broke historic droughts. At the beginning of the year, Cruz Azul was champion and feeds the red and black faith to believe that the team will end 70 years of ‘curse’.

Pressure from home fans

The red and black fans are one of the most loyal in the MX League and with the desire to see their champion team, they will be that 12th player that the Atlas squad needs to motivate themselves even more and fight for the title.

Julio Furch on fire

The Zorros striker is the architect of having this team in that instance, and is that the goal against Monterrey in the quarterfinals, and the goal against Pumas in the semifinal, were his responsibility, in addition to collaborating with one of the two goals in the first leg final.

Used to pressure

León is a team that became a winner in the last decade. In search of their ninth title, those from Bajío are used to playing this instance and just a year ago they were champions under the command of Ignacio Ambriz. With that in mind, they know what they need to do in order to come back.

With slight advantage

Going down on the scoreboard twice, drawing it and then coming back is not easy, less in a final, so the players showed that they have the conditions to be able to generate good football and hit any rival. The comeback motivated them to now go to Guadalajara to look for the championship.

Better changes

The Leonese bench is one of the most complete in the league and the names they have can be starters in any other team. Elements such as Emmanuel Gigliotti, Luis Montes, Elías Hernández or Fernando Navarro are players who could be in a starting XI, so Holan’s change options look better than Diego Cocca’s.