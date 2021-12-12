Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, December 11

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Netflix we usually go easy and aim for what’s new.

But there is life beyond, as this internet streaming platform offers its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Spain, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

one. Unforgivable

Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.

two. Love called twice

During World War II, Washington has seen its population increase notably and housing problems are increasing. A girl is forced to share her apartment with two men, which causes problems of coexistence, but the situation will become even more complicated when love arises between her and the youngest of her guests. (FILMAFFINITY)

3. Rich and pampered

The billionaire is tired of the whims of his own children and decides to teach them a lesson. He announces to them that he has been ruined. Now spoiled teenagers will have to do what they have never done: go to work, learn to love and value life.

Four. The power of the dog

Wealthy brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Plemons) are two sides of the same coin. Phil is graceful, cool, and cruel, while George is impassive, fussy, and kind. Together they are co-owners of a huge ranch in Montana. It is a place the rapid modernization of the 20th century remains and in which the figure of Bronco Henry, the greatest cowbow Phil has ever known, is revered. When George secretly marries a village widow, Rose (Dunst), Phil, shocked and furious, wage a sadistic and relentless war to destroy her completely using his effeminate son, Peter, as a pawn.

5. We’re Going Home!

Tired of being locked in a terrarium where humans gape at them like monsters, a diverse group of Australia’s deadliest creatures hatches a reckless escape from the zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged by their scales and fangs. At the head of the group is Maddie, a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who teams up with a self-confident spiny devil named Zoe, a furry lovesick spider, and a sensitive scorpion named Nigel. But when his arch nemesis, Pretty Boy, a cute but obnoxious koala, unexpectedly joins his escape, Maddie and her gang have no choice but to take him with them. Thus begins a creepy and hilarious road trip through Australia, as they are chased by the zookeeper and his mini-me in search of adventure.

6. The Boy Who Saved Christmas

An ordinary boy named Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure through the snowy north in search of his father, who is on a mission to discover the legendary elven village, Elfhem. Alongside a stubborn reindeer named Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon finds his destiny in this magical tale that proves that nothing is impossible.

7. Red alert

When Interpol sends out a “Red Alert”, it means that Police departments around the world must be on the alert to catch the most wanted criminals. All alarms go off when a reckless robbery unites the best FBI agent (Johnson) with two rival criminals (Gadot & Reynolds). A coincidence that will make the unpredictable happen.

8. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unshakable justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

9. Z, the lost city

Film based on the non-fiction book written by David Grann. In 1925 the British explorer Percy Fawcett ventured into the Amazon together with his group in search of an ancient civilization, the existence of which Europeans had been trying to prove for centuries. The lost city was known as city ‘Z’ and hundreds of people had perished in its search. With his initiative, Fawcett wanted to make one of the most important discoveries in history, and he hoped to succeed where so many others had failed. However, Fawcett’s expedition disappeared deep into the jungle and were never heard from again. None of the expeditions that have followed in Fawcett’s footsteps have managed to find the city ‘Z’.

10. Fantasy island

The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the dreams of the lucky guests who flock to his luxurious and remote tropical resort come true. However, their fantasies turn into nightmares and the guests must solve the mystery that the island hides in order to escape alive. Horror adaptation of the famous television program from the 70s set in a resort located on a magical island.

