Problems with Jennifer Lopez? Frustrated Ben Affleck takes it out on ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck in trouble with Jennifer Lopez? It is what is speculated since The actor was seen with his ex Jennifer Garner in a situation where it seems that he was venting to her; the photographers captured the precise moment in which the actor of “Batman”Telling his ex-wife about the problem he’s going through.

Just yesterday it was announced that Disney removed from its premieres a movie starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas; fans pointed out that Jennifer Lopez could be behind this decision because she does not want to see her boyfriend in romantic and erotic scenes with her ex. Now, The actor was seen with Jennifer Garner, he went with her to talk and vent; that’s how they captured them together.

Ben Affleck looks for his ex Jennifer Garner and tells her about his problems

Ben Affleck unburned himself during a recent encounter with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The 49-year-old actor was photographed together with the star of “If I had 30”On a street in Los Angeles. Ben looked agitated and a bit upset, while Jennifer serena, listening carefully. According to the photographers present, He did not argue with her, rather he was angry about something else and was telling the actress what happened.

Photo: Creative Commons

Jennifer Garner looked calm and even smiled at times, which indicates that she was not the cause of the anger of Ben affleck. With these images, fans began to assume that perhaps Jennifer Lopez would be the culprit that the actor was angry.

Photo: Creative Commons

Remember that Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and they are known to have a fairly positive co-parenting relationship; they continue to frequent each other with everything and that the actor already lives with Jennifer Lopez.